Describe your sound?

Plissken: "At Lobstrosity's core beats a heart of blackened thrash metal. There's aggressive dual guitar riffs, break neck solos, and atmospheric blasts straight out of Norway's icy tundra."

Are there any local bands you wish to share the stage with?

Plissken: "We're crazy proud of how strong Savannah's music scene is surging back to life after the plague shut everything down for two years. There's a whole slew of new and upcoming bands here we'd love to play shows with. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir are personal favorites of ours, who we'll finally be getting to play with at the upcoming Two Tides Metal Fest as well as working on an upcoming split EP.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

"But we would also do unspeakable things to share the stage with old-guard local legends like Baroness, Kylesa, and Circle Takes the Square."

Are there any “dream” venues that the band wishes to play?

Plissken: "There are two places we are dying to play at. The first being The Original Crab Shack out on Tybee Island. But what we're *really* juiced for is the Jinx's relocation and resurrection."

You can keep track of the bands progress and upcoming shows on Instagram @lobstrosity.sav and our bandcamp at lobstrositysav.bandcamp.com.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Built on dark sci-fi and atmospheric blasts, Lobstrosity adds claw rock to Savannah music