Bryan County megasite to host first job fair following Hyundai deal at the end of August

The tri-company partnership will operate as MegaCivil, LLC. The Savannah Economic Development Authority selected MegaCivil, LLC as the primary contractor for this first phase, which will include clearing and site work.

MegaCivil has more than 75 years of combined construction experience, with three well-known construction companies from the state of Georgia.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This initial phase will provide approximately 120 new jobs, including heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, supervisors and foremen. Phase 1 is slated to begin in the coming months, with completion slated in the second half of 2023.

The job fair flyer lists the hiring event dates as Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, from noon to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Best Western Premier I-95 Savannah Airport/Pooler West, located at 103 San Dr., in Pooler.

For more information, visit barnettsouthern.com/careers/ or call 706-678-1507.

What can you expect at the Hyundai plant in Bryan County?

Hyundai Motors announced plans in May to build a $5.5 billion manufacturing facility near Savannah. The site will employ 8,100 workers between an electric vehicle assembly plant and an adjacent EV battery factory, making it the largest single economic development project in Georgia history.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

There are also a number of questions to be answered before ground breaks in 2023:

— Everything comes down to poo: Solving water and sewer issues key to attracting Hyundai

— What you need to know about roads, bridges and traffic changes near megasite

— What you need to know about businesses that will serve EV factory, employees

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section, and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bryan County megasite to host first job fair following Hyundai deal at the end of August