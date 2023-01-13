BreakingNews
EF3 tornado officially confirmed in Spalding County; power being restored
Bryan County authorities investigating Friday home explosion

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

Authorities in Bryan County are looking into an explosion that took place early Friday morning. The home is on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane, according to Battalion Fire Chief Sean Curry of Bryan County Emergency Services.

One adult and child were in the home but no one was injured.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bryan County authorities investigating Friday home explosion

