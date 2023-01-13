Credit: Photo by Lewis Levine
Authorities in Bryan County are looking into an explosion that took place early Friday morning. The home is on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane, according to Battalion Fire Chief Sean Curry of Bryan County Emergency Services.
One adult and child were in the home but no one was injured.
The cause of the explosion is unknown.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bryan County authorities investigating Friday home explosion
