Brunswick Harbor dredging: Environmental group sues over alleged wildlife threat from process

What dredging does

Harbor dredging is necessary to keep the depth of the channels to legal standards and fit for cargo ships coming in and out of the coastal ports. According to SELC senior attorney Megan Huynh, this is maintenance dredging that is conducted every year or two.

Catherine Ridley, Vice President of Education and Communications for One Hundred Miles, said the Corps usually uses "hopper dredging," which she describes like a "giant vacuum cleaner." It sucks in sediment from the bottom of the harbor channel and has spinning blades which help push through sediment, but can also catch wildlife. Unfortunately, Ridley said a turtle that gets caught in one of these machines is severely hurt and killed: "a pretty gruesome death."

With seasonal limits, the Corps usually conducted dredging activities between a limited window of Dec. 15 and March 30, when adult loggerheads and other vulnerable species have already left the region for the winter season, avoiding the cold waters. But during the summer months, when the water heats up, is when species like loggerhead turtles return en masse to the Georgia coast.

Past suits and what's next

The Department of Justice has 60 days to respond to the lawsuit. But this isn't the first time One Hundred Miles and the SELC have sued the Corps about this issue.

According to Huynh, the group sued back in 2021 after finding out the Corps had at least started soliciting bids on maintenance dredging contracts in 2020 that would not have any seasonal restrictions. The contract would cover regional harbors including Brunswick, Savannah, Charleston, and Morehead City and Wilmington both in North Carolina.

That contract would allow spring and summer dredging in 2021, and Hyunh said her group sued the Corps because at that point the Corps had conducted no environmental analysis at all under NEPA. Since then, they have conducted a "less thorough type of environmental review," according to Hyunh, that concluded there wouldn't be a significant impact to species.

Credit: Hunter McRae/savannahnow.com Credit: Hunter McRae/savannahnow.com

Part of the puzzle to turtle conservation

In recent years, Georgia has seen a boom in sea turtle nesting, with 2022's summer just topping previous years' number of successfully laid nests. Plenty of conservation efforts have contributed to that rise, from turtle exclusion devices in fishing gear to nest protection programs. But Ridley said that the season dredging policy has also been a critical arm of the turtle population recovery efforts, while also protecting other species in the fisheries like North Atlantic right whales.

In the same period of time, Ridley said the Savannah and Brunswick ports have grown to be some of the most successful in the country, indicating that the policy hasn't been a hindrance to their growth.

"(Loggerhead sea turtles) don't become reproductively mature until their mid-30's," Ridley said. "So to get a turtle from an egg on a beach 30, 35 years later to return is a huge investment of time and energy and quite a bit of luck." These turtles tend to return to, or near, their natal beaches, meaning protecting living turtles moving through the harbors can impact the number of turtles born on the beaches.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) wrote in to the Army Corps in July 2021 expressing some concerns with the year-round harbor dredging schedule. Aside from the species Ridley already highlighted, NMFS also noted that Georgia's estuaries and coastal inlets are important primary and secondary nursery habitats for many coastal sharks, like bull, fine-tooth, blacktip, sandbar, scalloped hammerhead and bonnethead sharks.

