Brian Kemp wins Georgia Republican governor's race primary, will face Stacey Abrams in November

Kemp's win sets up a rematch with Abrams, the candidate be bested for 55,000 votes in 2018.

This Kemp-Perdue primary race was perhaps the loudest of the primary, where voters were tasked with choosing between Kemp's record as governor and Perdue's Trump endorsement.

Kemp hasn't been shy about using his record as a talking point. During three debates in the eight-day span prior to the start of early voting, the governor held up his successes as a defense to Perdue's criticisms.

As the early voting period came to a close the Friday before the election, polls pointed towards a runoff being the only chance for Perdue to win the position. But Perdue, at a campaign stop in Savannah with Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin, said he "might not even need a runoff."

