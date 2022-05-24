BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp's GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
Brian Kemp wins Georgia Republican governor's race primary, will face Stacey Abrams in November

Credit: Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
With an early concession from his rival, Brian Kemp once again became the Republican nominee for Georgia governor.

Former Sen. David Perdue conceded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Kemp was dominant in early returns from Tuesday's primary, outpacing Perdue by 50 percentage points with 13 of Georgia's 159 counties reporting.

Perdue vowed to "fully" support Kemp in his general election race against Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic pirmary.

“Tomorrow morning you are going to hear me going to work to go to work to make damn sure Stacey Abrams is not the next governor of Georgia," Perdue told supporters.

Kemp's win sets up a rematch with Abrams, the candidate be bested for 55,000 votes in 2018.

This Kemp-Perdue primary race was perhaps the loudest of the primary, where voters were tasked with choosing between Kemp's record as governor and Perdue's Trump endorsement.

Kemp hasn't been shy about using his record as a talking point. During three debates in the eight-day span prior to the start of early voting, the governor held up his successes as a defense to Perdue's criticisms.

As the early voting period came to a close the Friday before the election, polls pointed towards a runoff being the only chance for Perdue to win the position. But Perdue, at a campaign stop in Savannah with Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin, said he "might not even need a runoff."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Brian Kemp wins Georgia Republican governor's race primary, will face Stacey Abrams in November

