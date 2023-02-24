X
Dark Mode Toggle

'Breaking the cycle': Family Promise to offer lifestyle courses to bridge the gaps

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
46 minutes ago

Katrina Bostick knows all too well families looking for housing are faced with a host of other challenges that get put on the backburner. Families tend to forgo eating healthy meals, scheduling doctor’s visits and creating a plan for financial readiness.

Bostick wants to change that.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire recently launched Workshop Wednesdays, a series of courses that will teach individuals how to be well-rounded in all aspects of life.

Bostick, who serves as the executive director for Family Promise, said the team is focused on nurturing every part of the family so they can thrive now and in the future.

Credit: Photo provided

Credit: Photo provided

“It's always easier for us where I've seen in the past to place a family in a home,” said Bostick. “And for us, it's not just about those short-term housing opportunities but it's the long-term goal. We want to be able to empower our families with information so they can continue to grow and develop a skill they may be lacking but then also being able to promote those things into their children. It's about breaking generational cycles of poverty and homelessness. That has to be done through education, access, exposure and opportunity to connect more deeply to your community.”

The organization teamed up with Dr. Bonzo Reddick, Coastal District health director and former physician at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, for the “Dinner with a Doctor” series, which is currently underway. The seminars will be centered on health maintenance. Future sessions will focus on education, economic stability and personal development.

Foster said it is imperative for families to develop relationships with healthcare professionals. She hopes the program will break barriers and stereotypes related to mental wellness.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“If you're not healthy physically and mentally, it may be extremely difficult for you to obtain employment, keep that employment and do the things you need to do to work towards sustainability and independence for your family,” said Bostick. “We want our families to be able to have intimate conversations with clinicians and physicians around health. From an African American perspective, I think there's definitely a stigma around health and doctors and dentists and mental health clinicians, so we're really trying to break those stigmas around those things and make sure our families have access and information to health awareness.”

Workshops will begin in Chatham County and expand to surrounding areas in the future. Volunteers are needed to include childcare, meal sponsors and presenters. Visit Family Promise’s website for more information.

Want to go?

Sessions are held from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at The Oasis of Hope Community Center located at 728 E 55th Street. Sessions are free and open to the public.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Breaking the cycle': Family Promise to offer lifestyle courses to bridge the gaps

Editors' Picks

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/AMAZON

INTERVIEW: ‘Kids in the Hall’ vet Kevin McDonald has mellowed, still seeks to find the...23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
23h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
10h ago
The Latest
Legislative roundup: Environmental bills under consideration by Georgia lawmakers
1h ago
Solar, parks and rivers speak to Jimmy Carter's environmental legacy in Georgia
1h ago
Savannah mayor aboard train involved in fatal crash with car near Charleston
23h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
17h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
20h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top