'Breaking the cycle': Family Promise to offer lifestyle courses to bridge the gaps

“It's always easier for us where I've seen in the past to place a family in a home,” said Bostick. “And for us, it's not just about those short-term housing opportunities but it's the long-term goal. We want to be able to empower our families with information so they can continue to grow and develop a skill they may be lacking but then also being able to promote those things into their children. It's about breaking generational cycles of poverty and homelessness. That has to be done through education, access, exposure and opportunity to connect more deeply to your community.”

The organization teamed up with Dr. Bonzo Reddick, Coastal District health director and former physician at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, for the “Dinner with a Doctor” series, which is currently underway. The seminars will be centered on health maintenance. Future sessions will focus on education, economic stability and personal development.

Foster said it is imperative for families to develop relationships with healthcare professionals. She hopes the program will break barriers and stereotypes related to mental wellness.

“If you're not healthy physically and mentally, it may be extremely difficult for you to obtain employment, keep that employment and do the things you need to do to work towards sustainability and independence for your family,” said Bostick. “We want our families to be able to have intimate conversations with clinicians and physicians around health. From an African American perspective, I think there's definitely a stigma around health and doctors and dentists and mental health clinicians, so we're really trying to break those stigmas around those things and make sure our families have access and information to health awareness.”

Workshops will begin in Chatham County and expand to surrounding areas in the future. Volunteers are needed to include childcare, meal sponsors and presenters. Visit Family Promise’s website for more information.

Want to go?

Sessions are held from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at The Oasis of Hope Community Center located at 728 E 55th Street. Sessions are free and open to the public.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Breaking the cycle': Family Promise to offer lifestyle courses to bridge the gaps