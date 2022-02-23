Boo Business: Laurel Grove South Cemetery holds tales of famed figures in Savannah history

Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah

There are Civil Rights leaders like W.W. Law, who advocated for desegregation and was a leading force in making sure Laurel Grove South Cemetery was preserved for future generations.

For some of these people, their homes and businesses no longer stand, which leaves their graves as the key to unlocking their stories. Fortunately, there are people who are willing to share those stories.

Local historian Trelanie Michelle has told many stories of these historic figures on her website KrakTeet.com, though she doesn't focus exclusively on people buried in Laurel Grove South. There is another blog, LaurelGroveSouth.org, that documents both the famous and relatively unknown burials in the cemetery. "For me, the whole Laurel Grove South site came about during the pandemic," said the site manager who prefers to be identified only as Holly.

Her desire to get outside while also socially distancing led her to wander around Laurel Grove South.

“I've always loved the local history. I have always had a habit of, if I'm in a cemetery, I'll take a picture of a headstone and then go home and research about it. I just wanted it to all be in one place.”

Holly hopes what she started will get other people interested in exploring the cemetery too. She said she’d love to include stories of other Laurel Grove South burials that people have researched and written about.

“I've got [my] email listed [on the website]. There’s also a contact form there. I love to look up information. If people need help finding a loved one who's buried there, I can always help, or if someone wants to join us, I would love that too.”

If research isn’t your thing and you’d prefer to have someone else tell you the stories, you can always book a spot on the Freedom Trail Tour with Johnnie Brown. He includes Laurel Grove South Cemetery. The tours depart twice a day at 1 and 3 p.m. from the Savannah Visitors Center at 301 Martin Luther King Blvd. Call (912) 398-2785 to book a spot.

Since it is an older cemetery that was built on a former rice field, some of the graves are in dire need of cleaning and repair. The cemetery is maintained by the City of Savannah, but since it’s still a site of new burials, the responsibility of upkeep and repair sometimes falls on families.

Lester Hayman, the interim Cemeteries Director, explained the process the City goes through to determine when a grave needs to be fixed and how it’s done.

“If there's damage to a property, we want people to notify us either by calling the [Cemeteries] office or through 311, and we’ll get a crew out there to assess the damage. Once that's assessed, sometimes it's the family’s responsibility, and then sometimes it’s the City's responsibility to take care of that.”

Hayman said a crew compiles a structure index of lots each month to determine which ones are at the highest risk of deterioration. The City of Savannah has a conservation team that works to restore and preserve burial lots that are over 70-years-old. For lots that have had more recent burials, it’s up to the lot owners to fix anything broken.

In recent years, the concept of cleaning and fixing graves has taken off largely due to TikTok. While Hayman said they appreciate the interest, anyone who wants to do anything like that on a burial plot they don’t own needs to contact the Department of Cemeteries for permission and guidance. This ensures that attempts to clean headstones don’t end up further damaging them due to the use of inappropriate cleaning solutions or brushes.

Laurel Grove South Cemetery is a field of stories. Do yourself a favor and visit sometime.

IF YOU VISIT Laurel Grove South Cemetery 2101 Kollock St. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information of cleaning procedures or to report a burial plot in need of restoration, call 912-651-6843.

