Bond reconsideration hearing set for Tuesday for former youth advocate accused of rape

The Chatham County grand jury indicted Johnson on Oct. 5 with charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and false imprisonment.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

GBI reports and DNA analysis provide new information

Schwartz of New South Law filed a motion for bond reconsideration on Jan. 24, in which he cited newly available Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports, including a December 2022 lab report that shows the analysis of male DNA obtained from the victim cannot be individualized to Johnson.

“The State has not disclosed the lab report for the anal swab analysis, so it is unclear whether the anal swab contained insufficient DNA to build a “profile,” or whether the swab contained a mixture of male DNA that could not be attributed to Mr. Johnson,” Schwartz argued. The GBI files are not publicly available because the court case remains active.

Schwartz also alleged that at the time of the August 2022 hearing details were not available concerning the teen accuser's background and juvenile record.

He argued that Johnson's upstanding community work as a mentor and entrepreneur since his release from prison in 2021 and the character letters presented in August paint the "picture of a man unlikely to have committed the alleged offense and likely to comply with bond conditions pending trial or dismissal of this case."

As part of the proposed bond order, Schwartz said that Johnson would pay for the electronic monitoring device. The monitoring company would be responsible for notifying the court if Johnson commits any bond violations, in addition to providing weekly reports to the defendant’s attorney and the Office of the Chatham County District Attorney. As part of the proposed order, Schwartz is also asking Johnson “not have any contact with non-family members under the age of eighteen,” the victim, or any witnesses in the case.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bond reconsideration hearing set for Tuesday for former youth advocate accused of rape