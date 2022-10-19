Bloomingdale has a new growth plan. What does this mean for future development in the city?

The plan, completed in September, analyzed the city’s 14 square miles, cataloging the existing land uses and their potential for development or conservation. The 49-page document’s overall verdict suggests that Bloomingdale exercise caution on industrial development and increase the housing stock and improve livability in anticipation of the influx of workers that will support Hyundai and related industries.

"It turned out to be just dead on what we were all thinking," said Bloomingdale Mayor Dennis Baxter. "We anticipated seeing a rush for warehouses and that was one of the reasons we felt a need to do this study… and get a professional view of how it should be."

Putting brakes on industrialization

Bloomingdale, which sits in the southwest portion of Chatham County, has watched its neighboring cities grapple with the pressures of growth. Port Wentworth and Garden City face outsized pressure as the municipalities sit closest to the Savannah port. However, as space becomes scarce, industrial encroachment has bled into Bloomingdale's more rural corner of the county as well.

Both Garden City and Port Wentworth implemented moratoriums on industrial rezoning earlier this year. Bloomingdale did so even earlier, with a moratorium on both industrial and multifamily development applications. That moratorium was extended in July, but may be lifted on Nov. 1 pending a council vote on Thursday.

The city is now at a “tipping point for the future character of development,” the plan states and strongly recommends that “no future industrial rezonings should be permitted unless they are part of a larger mixed-use rezoning proposal (containing residential and commercial uses).”

In four years, the city’s industrial-zoned areas jumped 14%, now making up nearly a quarter (24%) of the land – that includes about 12 million square feet of industrial warehouse space that was approved and is slated for development. Most industrial development is confined to areas south of the Central Georgia Rail Line, as is outlined in the city’s 2021-2041 Comprehensive Plan.

As a resident of the area, Baxter bore witness to the change within his city. What used to be pristine forests and homes have been razed into vacant dirt lots, readied for concrete warehouses.

“Those areas, you used to see pine trees,” said Baxter.

From his home on Cherry Street, the mayor said he could "throw a ball to the warehouses" being developed on the Ottawa Farms tract, a decade-long project on more than 400 acres of land. The previous agricultural farmland was rezoned to light industrial in 2020 in a controversial council decision.

Pete Waller, owner of the Ottawa Farms, a family business passed down to him through generations, cited larger forces at play. Skyrocketing property taxes have rendered the agricultural business unfeasible, so Waller decided to rent the parcels out to the warehouse industry instead.

It’s one example of how scarce residential and agricultural property could be lost to the whims of the economy. While the development is expected to be a financial windfall for the city, Baxter notes that it’s crucial for the local government to maintain a balance between economic benefits and residential quality of life.

Following suggestions in the new growth plan, the city hopes to take advantage of projects like Hyundai by priming itself as a place to put down roots rather than more tractor-trailers.

“Those employees need to live somewhere and we feel like we are probably in one of the best spots because of our close proximity,” said Baxter.

Strategy to increase residential development

Beyond growing Bloomingdale's residential population, another growth plan goal is to preserve the city's history and character, said Baxter. The city began as a farming community along the Central Georgia Railway Line and relied primarily on rail and farming industries. Incorporated in 1974, the Bloomingdale eventually became home to families who wanted to live in a more rural community.

Plans for future residential development place an emphasis on preserving that character through mainly single-family style homes rather than large multi-family developments such as apartments.

While apartment complexes would increase the available housing units in town, they would also diminish the neighborhood’s character, increase traffic and further stress limited infrastructure, according to City Manager Charles Akridge.

Instead, the city will encourage what is deemed "Missing Middle Housing" to boost housing availability. Missing Middle Housing essentially encompasses builds such as duplexes, townhomes and live/work spaces. Single-family homes with accessory dwelling units are also included in the mix and support aging in place.

Strategic plans are already in the works to entice developers to Bloomingdale, said Akridge. The first thing a developer will ask about is water and sewer, said Baxter, which the municipality has ensured will be sufficient for approximately the next 50 years of development.

In addition, Bloomingdale does not levy a city property tax. The city plans to leverage additional taxes on commercial and industrial properties instead through a Community Improvement District (CID).

“Normally things work out once you get your plan going and start working towards that direction,” said Baxter. “It doesn’t take but one or two large residential developers to start and then it goes like a house on fire.”

A commercial town center

Though both Akridge and Baxter touted Bloomingdale’s advantageous proximity to Pooler’s abundance of commercial resources, the city officials acknowledged more is needed within the municipality as well. According to the MPC’s site analysis, currently, about 1% of Bloomingdale’s land use is designated for commercial businesses.

To remedy that, the growth plan outlines a detailed strategy for developing a commercial town center or village center along U.S. 80, intended to be the city’s main commercial corridor. The town center would sit between the existing community center and history museum, creating a commercial and cultural focal point.

“If you think about it, Bloomingdale doesn’t really have a center point,” said Akridge. “We’re trying to create a sense of place, if you will, with a town center park right in the middle of town.”

The city is currently working on development standards for that commercial corridor and already has a couple of rezoning applications coming in for retail and flex office space, according to Akridge.

Striking a balance between residential, commercial and industrial is the plan, said both Akridge and Baxter. Now it’s just a matter of implementing that plan.

