Black men deserve to grow old, too: On Takeoff and Migos; Black voters in Chatham County

Other recent newsletters: The relaxer box girls gave us a hit of nostalgia

I don't remember which Migos song I heard first. It might've been "Hannah Montana" or "Versace" — before Drake hopped on the remix — but I do remember when I started to pick one cadence out of the bunch. For me, when the group started breaking into the mainstream and the expected conversations of "who's the best in the group came up" the answer always came clear to me amongst the highly talented bunch.

Credit: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for BET Credit: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for BET

Takeoff's flow was undisputed. It was a melodic rasp of lyrics that was so self-assured. When he really got into his pocket and rode the beat, I think we usually made the same face — that scrunch of our lips and nose, our heads bobbing as Takeoff slipped seamlessly into the next verse. It was clear why he'd earned the name Takeoff, a signal toward his ability to perfectly lay down a track in one take.

Usually, in moments like this, I feel like I didn't give people their flowers enough. But Takeoff was never left off of anything. Without Takeoff, the Migos would've never existed. He influenced his uncle (Quavo) to begin making music and when Offset (Quavo's cousin) hopped on board, it was the beginning of a 14-year-run.

Credit: JATAVION WILLIAMS Credit: JATAVION WILLIAMS

At just 28, he was the perfect third member of the Migos, a silent but deadly rapper and legend who changed the game and culture forever.

— Laura Nwogu, quality of life reporter at the Savannah Morning News

Follow me on Twitter at @lauranwogu_ or email me at LNwogu@gannett.com

Pulse of the 912

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Former Savannah Morning News intern Olivia Carter chatted with Black Chatham Voters about what is motivating them to vote this election. She talked with Dr. Geoff Bowden, a political scientist, Marion Bell, a Savannah State political science professor, and young voters for insight into the Black vote.

Olivia Carter: Concern about education, women's rights, and civil rights exploded among African American voters as an issue they felt needed the most attention within their community, according to a quick survey taken.

How do you best define a Black voter as a member of a social group with predetermined norms for how voting should be conducted?

Credit: Will Peebles/ Savannah Morning News Credit: Will Peebles/ Savannah Morning News

Bowden: "Black voters vote in very large percentages for the Democratic Party. Even if they're not liberal. Increasingly, more and more black people are conservative, identifying as conservative, and yet still vote democratic. And that's because of the internal norms that exist."

Bell: "Black people in the United States who vote. That might seem like an oversimplification. But when, when you talk to a local politician, someone at the state or federal level, voting records determine who they care about, who they're going to try to talk to. Antwan Lang, a Savannah State graduate and a local politician, talks all the time about the data they have that shows who voted. And those are the people they're going to go after. So whether it's black voters, women voters, they can focus and say where they're going to focus the resources. So throughout American history, and still today, there have been historically barriers, barriers for black voters".

Credit: Will Peebles/Savannah Morning News Credit: Will Peebles/Savannah Morning News

Olivia Carter: What is driving you as a voter to the polls this upcoming election?

Ouct'e Wright: "Just knowing that my vote matters. I think a lot of people believe that just one vote doesn't make a change, but I know that my vote matters".

DaMarcus Barber: "I grew up in a community where people did not take voting seriously. Nobody really highlighted voting, but the older people in the community, so I feel like going to the polls and showing young people that every vote really does matter and is important is driving me to vote".

Art of The 912

The 912 newsletter will highlight a local Black artist every two months as the header image for the weekly issue. This month's artist is Patrice Jackson.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Savannah Morning News

Follow Jackson on her website and Instagram:

Website: patricejacksonart.wordpress.com

Instagram: @rooted_art.by_patrice

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Black men deserve to grow old, too: On Takeoff and Migos; Black voters in Chatham County