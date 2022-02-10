Black History Month 2022: Here are 8 historic sites to visit in Savannah

African-American Families Monument

With efforts fronted by African-American activist and educator Abigail Jordan that lasted for decades, the city council approved the African-American Families monument in 1998. In 2002, the statue was erected in Rousakis Plaza on River Street.

Designed by local artist Dorothy Spradley, the historical monument features a family of four embracing each other, with broken chains at their feet to symbolize the unspoken hardships of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The statue also includes an inscribed quote from one of Maya Angelou’s unpublished poems:

"We were stolen, sold and bought together from the African continent. We got on the slave ships together. We lay back to belly in the holds of the slave ships in each other's excrement and urine together, sometimes died together, and our lifeless bodies thrown overboard together. Today, we are standing up together, with faith and even some joy."

The family is positioned to face Africa, the Savannah River, and the Atlantic Ocean. Spradley’s statue is meant to commemorate the complex history of the slave trade as well as the numerous contributions of African-Americans to the city of Savannah. It is located in River Street, which was the epicenter of Savannah’s trading ports in the 1800s.

First African Baptist Church & Haitian Monument

Built in 1859, the First African Baptist Church was home to one of the oldest African congregations in America. For four years, the members of the church worked day and night, funding the construction with donations from their own earnings. When it was complete, the building became the first brick building owned by African Americans in the state of Georgia.

The congregation was founded by enslaved preacher George Leile in 1773. After the congregation moved to the city in 1794, the church split in 1802 and again in 1832. From the second split, some members stayed at the church and others left to start the Second African Baptist Church, which is located on Houston St.

Another important site of Black history is the Haitian Monument, which can be found outside the church in Franklin Square. The Haitian Monument, which was designed by James Mastin in 2007, honors the troops that fought in the Revolutionary War’s 1779 Siege of Savannah.

Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters Museum

Part of the Telfair Museums, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters Museum was built in 1816. After its original owner Richard Richardson sold the plantation in 1819, the Bank of the United States leased the home to Mary Maxwell to use as a boarding house in 1824.

George Welshman Owens, the mayor of Savannah at the time of 1830, bought the home and operated the plantation with up to 15 slaves. His granddaughter, Margaret Gray Thomas, willed the house to the Telfair Academy to use as a museum, which opened to the public in 1954.

Visitors can view the Carriage House, Parterre Garden, main house, and work spaces. The still-standing slave plantation gives visitors a unique look into the lives of slaves and their owners.

The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.telfair.org/visit/owens-thomas/.

The 'Weeping Time' Historical Marker

The Weeping Time, also known as the Great Slave Auction, was the largest slave sale in history that sold 436 slaves. On March 2 and 3, 1859, the sale took place at the Ten Broeck Race Course, outside current downtown Savannah. The event attracted mass media coverage from Northern newspapers.

The marker was erected in 2008 by the Georgia Historical Society and city council of Savannah.

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

Named after Civil Rights pioneer Rev. Ralph Mark Gilbert, the Civil Rights Museum documents the history of Savannah’s participation in the Civil Rights movement.

The museum was established in 1996 and honors the extensive career of Gilbert, who served as pastor of the First African Baptist church from 1939-1956. The building was originally constructed in 1914 and served as the office for the Savannah NAACP chapter.

Holding three floors of extensive history of the Civil Rights Movement, visitors can experience an NAACP exhibit as well as an African-American book collection.

The museum is temporarily closed until further notice. For more information, visit https://rmgilbertcivilrightsmuseum.com/.

King-Tisdell Cottage & Beach Institute

Dating back to 1896, the King-Tisdell Cottage is the city’s first Black history museum that features African-American art and history. This historical site was established by the late W.W. Law and was named after the original owners of the cottage, Eugene and Sarah King and Robert Tisdell.

The Beach Institute, also established by W.W. Law, is an African-American cultural center and was the first school built for African American students in Savannah. Its most recent exhibition, the Savannah Doll Show, will be open for viewing until Mar. 20.

Both the King-Tisdell Cottage and Beach Institute are open from Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear masks and follow standard COVID-19 procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.beachinstitute.org/.

Historic Baptismal Trail

The historic baptismal trail is a historic site where members of the First African Baptist Church and local Geechee communities would baptize new members from the early 1840s to the early 1940s.

The public park is currently open for self-guided tours on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit exploregeorgia.org/riceboro/outdoors-nature/trails-tours/historic-baptismal-trail.

Laurel Grove South Cemetery

Originally a segregated graveyard, the Laurel Grove South Cemetery was a burial site for both enslaved and freed African Americans.

Known as one of the largest cemeteries for African Americans in the Southeast, it features the burial sites of notable African Americans from the Civil Rights Movement and others who shaped the community since then. Among these notable figures include W.W. Law and educator Jane Deveaux.

The cemetery is open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.savannahga.gov/882/Laurel-Grove-South-Cemetery.

