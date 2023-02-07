Bigger ships mean bigger waves at Tybee's beach. A recent ship wake study offers solutions

Yerchick was among the lucky ones - he was pulled to the beach by a relative after the pummeling. Nowadays, he rarely goes out to the north end.

"We laugh about it now, but that was not normal," he said.

The ship-borne waves prompted the City of Tybee Island partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on a study to better understand the effects of these vessel-generated wakes. Results from that study, which was luanched in 2021, were presented to city council last month and provide a path forward on how to mitigate the impacts of these huge waves on visitors in the future.

The report outlines several strategies:

⋅ Limiting ship speeds.

⋅ Refurbishing and extending the south jetty.

⋅ Installing nearshore breakwaters.

⋅ Channel modification or realignment.

⋅ Installation of an active warning system.

How was the study conducted?

The $350,000 Tybee Island Vessel Wake Study monitored vessel traffic and wake size over the course of four months, from late July to early December 2021. Underwater pressure sensors and broadcast systems, just offshore of the channel’s rock jetties, recorded ship size, speed and direction, along with their corresponding wake magnitudes. Measurements accounted for outside factors as well such as tidal currents and wind.

“It's well known that large commercial vessels transiting the Savannah navigation channel intermittently create a large surge on the beach, but not every large vessel generates a surge,” said Richard Styles, a research oceanographer with the USACE. “So, we looked at vessel operations and environmental conditions that lead to these larger waves.”

Researchers confirmed the expected: that larger vessels – container ships and vehicle carriers – traveling at faster speeds (over 12 knots) generally produced the largest waves that send sunbathers scrambling for higher ground. Tybee didn’t have this granular data before.

The study is a first step toward mapping potential solutions and predicting when these large wakes occur, especially as vessels grow bigger and more frequent with the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) continued expansion.

“This is good data to have,” said Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen. “The problem is we’re seeing more and more larger ships, which is dangerous, first of all. If you’re in the wrong place at that part of the beach when that ship wake hits, you could drown.”

According to Gillen, Tybee lifeguards haven’t had to rescue swimmers from the water in the last several years, as the city has ramped up safety measures with additional signage, monitoring and verbal warnings.

“No one’s drowned there,” said Gillen, “And we don’t want that to happen.”

More research needed on ship-related erosion

In addition to ship wakes being a public safety issue, the magnified surges are also a concern for beach erosion.

According to calculations in the ship wake study, wind waves generated about 97% of total wave energy along North Beach, whereas vessel-generated waves contributed to the remaining 3%. The study did not measure how much those vessel-generated waves actually contributed to erosion itself but suggested that should be studied more in-depth in the future.

Earlier research found that most beach erosion occurs on the south end of the island, rather than the north. The main cause of that sand loss isn't ship wakes, but the Savannah River channel itself. According to the 2010 USACE study on the channel's impacts, 70% to 80% of erosion to the Tybee Island shelf and shoreline is caused by interruptions in the natural southward flow of sand because of channel dredging.

A deeper dive on the wake-mitigation recommendations

Moving forward, the data from USACE’s most recent study will pave the way for additional research and potential solutions. Each strategy would require further analysis to determine costs and to answer environmental questions, the report states.

For example, reducing ship speed would need to be coordinated by the U.S. Coast Guard, the GPA and other local regulatory agencies.

Additional research is also needed to determine if refurbishing and extending the south jetty would be effective in reducing vessel wakes and financially feasible. The jetty, a long narrow rock structure north of Tybee Island, was constructed in the late 1800s and is decaying. In 2018, estimated costs for its rehabilitation ranged between $53 million and $90 million.

Nearshore breakwaters, generally constructed from rocks or concrete, aim to reduce waves and also prevent sand erosion. The report suggests extensive testing of such a breakwater system, considering the existing jetties and topography near North Beach, so as not to increase beach erosion.

Channel modifications and realignment suggest further widening of the Savannah river channel and realigning the channel towards the north, rather than the southeast. Again, the report recommends further analysis such as simulations testing how wide the channel will need to be to reduce the effects of waves on the north shore and a scoping study to investigate channel realignment.

The last recommendation describes a possible warning system, such as a warning beacon or audio system triggered by sensors that measure vessel wake height. Or, a land-based remote sensing system that could scan the nearshore for large vessel wakes that also triggers a warning when waves are approaching. The USACE concludes that more data should be collected to better characterize when large vessel wakes occur to reduce the number of false alarms.

Discussions with the USACE about what's possible are in the works.

"Is it feasible, is it probable? The devil is going to be in the details," said Gillen. "We do know that the ships are only going to get bigger and they're going to get more frequent. The economy isn't shrinking in this part of Georgia, so we better start working on a solution."Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

