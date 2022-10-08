Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power to pardon

Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

The state Board of Parole and Pardons looks at clemency and pardons on a case-by-case basis, and inmates must apply for the chance to be considered. Only those with misdemeanors can be considered for a pardon, but it does not expunge the crime from the person's record, according to the board's spokesperson, Steve Hayes.

"Each application is thoroughly investigated. Those who meet the Board's criteria and have been a law-abiding citizen may be granted a pardon," Hayes wrote in an email.

During the 2021 fiscal year, the board granted clemency to nearly 60,000 people, according to an annual report.

Board member Meg Heap, a former Chatham County district attorney, did not return a phone call requesting comment by time of publication.

What are Georgia's marijuana laws?

Criminals convicted of simple possession of a Class 1 substance (less than an ounce) in Georgia can result in up to 12 months in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or up to 12 months of community service. If the charge is for an ounce or more, the person charged can go to prison for up to 10 years.

More than 6,000 Georgians were charged with simple possession of marijuana in 2020, according to Norml, a 50-year-old lobbying firm aimed at legalizing marijuana. Between 2018 and 2020, 41,562 people were charged with the crime in Georgia.

In May, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said her office would stop prosecuting marijuana possession charges for less than an ounce. The county is still prosecuting cases where other felony charges are involved or if the amount is more than an ounce. Possession of marijuana under a certain amount has not been a incarcerable offense in Chatham County for more than two years.

Statewide, 11 municipalities (including Savannah and Tybee Island) have decriminalized possession of marijuana under an ounce. Pooler passed an ordinance last month that brings simple possession charges under the purview of its municipal court, but it does not change the legality of the substance.

Biden's mass pardon, which is expected to impact about 6,500 people, grants full clemency to those charged with simple possession of marijuana as a violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act. The pardon is not wide-reaching, as the majority of marijuana-related charges come from state criminal justice systems.

Biden also called on the substance to be reclassified as a lower-risk substance. It is currently classified on the same level as heroin and LSD, according to the president.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Biden's official statement said. "Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities."

Marijuana convictions disproportionately impact Black and Brown populations, particularly young Black men, according to an analysis of marijuana arrests by the American Civil Liberties Union. And while white and Black populations use the non-addictive substance at the same rate, Black people are four-times more likely to be arrested for it, the ACLU found.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," Biden said. "It’s time that we right these wrongs."

More than half of U.S. States (28) have legalized or decriminalized marijuana, which is a substance with cannabinoids THC and CBD. THC is a psychoactive chemical, meaning it alters the mind like caffeine, nicotine, cocaine and other substances.

Georgia has voted to legalize medical marijuana in oil form for medical patients, but rules on how to distribute the product have yet to be released.

Zoe is the Savannah Morning News' Investigative Reporter. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

