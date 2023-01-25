Best restaurants in Georgia: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists

This year, each semifinalist will be tasted and ranked by a panel of three judges to determine the five finalists. Those finalists are scheduled to be announced on March 29 at a live event in Nashville. The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed at a gala in Chicago on June 5.

The Grey in Savannah is up for the Outstanding Restaurant honor. Chef Mashama Bailey, who co-owns the restaurant with the managing partner and friend Johno Morisano, took the top honor of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2022.