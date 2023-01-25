BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4th serious crash today causes delays on I-75, this time in Cobb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Best restaurants in Georgia: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Each year, the James Beard Awards honor the best restaurants and chefs across America. On Wednesday, the semifinalists for the prestigious awards were announced and several Georgia restaurants and chefs made the list.

This year, each semifinalist will be tasted and ranked by a panel of three judges to determine the five finalists. Those finalists are scheduled to be announced on March 29 at a live event in Nashville. The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed at a gala in Chicago on June 5.

The Grey in Savannah is up for the Outstanding Restaurant honor. Chef Mashama Bailey, who co-owns the restaurant with the managing partner and friend Johno Morisano, took the top honor of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2022.

Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe has been recognized in the Oustanding Bakery category. Known for its pound cakes, this is the Savannah bakery's first James Beard Award nomination.

See the full list of semifinalists for Georgia.

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

Best Chefs — Georgia

  • Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta, GA 
  • Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, Georgia
  • Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in Atlanta
  • Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor of Heirloom Market BBQ in Atlanta
  • Sahar Siddiqi of Chai Pani in Decatur

Outstanding Baker — Georgia

  • Buena Gente Cuban Bakery (Decatur, Georgia)
  • Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe (Savannah, Georgia)

Outstanding Wine & Beverage Program — Georgia

  • Lyla Lila (Atlanta)

Outstanding Hospitality — Georgia

  • Ticonderoga Club (Atlanta)

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Best restaurants in Georgia: See the 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns5h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Council members grill MARTA over Atlanta expansion plans
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

'I want us to soar': Gallery 10 opens to give underseen Savannah artists more exposure
8h ago
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum transports visitors into the Naval art of Arthur...
8h ago
Athens folk transplant Mary Margaret Cozart takes us to ‘Emerald City’ with Savannah...
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
22h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top