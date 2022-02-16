Behind on rent? Denied for a mortgage? Here's where to find housing help in Savannah

Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs: georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov/check-eligibility/tenant

United Way of the Coastal Empire: uwce.org/ccera/



Economic Opportunity Authority: Call (912) 238-2960 (ext. 100, 128, 130, 131, or 139) or send an email to monac@eoasga.org, Tamonias@eoasga.org, Shirleyb@eoasga.org, Nikitam@eoasga.org, Larondar@eoasga.org, or Shadiquao@eoasga.org

If you've been displaced from your home due to COVID-19 hardships, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire will temporarily house your family through its Apartment Shelter Project.

To learn more: familypromisesavannah.org or call (912) 790-9446

If you're a tenant facing eviction or involved in a landlord-tenant dispute, Georgia Legal Services has an online learning tool to teach tenants and landlords their rights under Georgia State Law:

Scroll to the bottom for "Know Your Housing Rights with Georgia Legal Services Program:" glsp.org/housing

Georgia Legal Services help: georgialegal.wpengine.com/need-help/ or call 1-(833) 457-7529

The City of Savannah will soon begin helping renters with security deposits and application fees. This will be funded with the $19 million the city budgeted to address housing and homelessness issues.

For information on who is eligible: savannahga.gov/484/Housing-and-Neighborhood-Services

If you have a physical disability, LIFE will assist you will home repairs, independent living and other housing-related needs. They have offices in Savannah and Jesup.

Visit the website for more insight into services offered: lifecil.com/

Renters who earn less than 50% of the area median income qualify for Section 8 Housing or public housing. That's $26,500 for a one-person household and $37,800 for a four-person home, according to federal calculations. In Savannah, the Housing Authority is the manager of both programs. Warning: demand is high, and waitlists are largely closed due to high interest. (You can contact them, but be prepared for programs and waitlists to be unavailable.)

Contact information: savannahpha.com/index.html or call (912) 235-5800

Help for homeowners and buyers

Many government programs offer little- to no-interest loans and grants for first-time, low-income homebuyers. These programs also assist with one-time home repair loans and grants. Here are three:

City of Savannah Dream Makers program: savannahga.gov/3401/DreamMaker-Home-Purchase-Assistance

USDA Rural Development Grants and Loans: rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants/ga

GA Dept. of Community Affairs: dca.ga.gov/safe-affordable-housing/homeownership/georgia-dream

Veterans can qualify for low-interest loans through the Veterans United Home Loans Program:

Visit savannah.veteransunited.com/ or call (912) 335-8591

Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire provides new-build homes for families who have a demonstrative need for safe housing, fall between 30% and 80% of the area's median income and can prove their financially ready to take on a mortgage payment.

See if you're eligible: habitatsavannah.org/qualifications.html or call (912) 353-8122

Homeless Services

For those experiencing homelessness — including sleeping at motels, in cars or at a friend of family member's place — there are several places to find help in Chatham County. Many organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness are faith-based and largely affiliated with the Christian Church.

Inner City Night Shelter is one of three places adults can find overnight beds in Savannah.

Contact: 912-232-4673

Address: 124 Arnold St.

Website: http://icns-sav.com/index.php

Fees: Free for first 30 days, $10 a night after that (about $300 a month)

United Way of the Coastal Empire connects resources and people to partner nonprofits in the area. Call UWCE's helpline, explain the situation and a case worker should be able to direct you towards the appropriate organization or programs.

Helpline: Dial 2-1-1

Faith-based Union Mission serves a wide range of needs, including overnight shelter beds, addiction recovery, mental health counseling, job training and longer-term housing.

Contact: (912) 238-2777

Address: 120 Fahm St.

Website: unionmission.org

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire aids in finding temporary housing for families without a roof over their heads. The organization also assists in homebuying and permanent housing placement, among other needs.

The Social Apostolate is a Catholic Charities Organization that provides immediate and long-term aid to those experiencing homelessness, on the brink of it or in an emergency situation. It provides help with clothing, groceries, important government documents and showers, to name a few programs.

Contact: (912) 233-1877 (ext. 107)

Address: 502 E. Liberty Street

Website: socialapostolate.org

The Chatham County Homeless Authority assists with every facet of the homelessness crisis in the area. Social workers can help individuals and connect them with resources like job training, transportation or housing solutions.

Contact: (912) 790 - 3400

Address: 761 Wheaton St.

Website: homelessauthority.org

Emmaus House is a Protestant-faith soup kitchen and clothing closet on Reynolds Square. They offer breakfast and lunch, daily showers and, on Wednesday, open the clothing and supplies closet for whomever needs it.

Address: 18 Abercorn St.

Website: unitedministriessavannah.org/contact-us

Cost: Free

Park Place Outreach serves youth populations in Savannah and runaway teens. The overnight emergency shelter is free, and kids can stay up to 30 days. They have to attend school while living there. Park Place has a host of other programs for teenagers, too.

Contact: (912) 234-4048

Address: 514 E. Henry Street

Website: parkplaceyes.org

Cost: Free

Old Savannah City Mission is a faith-based overnight shelter in midtown. The shelter also has a food and clothing pantry and recovery and other mental health services. The organization also has Christian discipleship programs.

Contact: (912) 232-1979

Address: 2414 Bull St.

Website: oldsavannahcitymission.org

Cost: Free

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Behind on rent? Denied for a mortgage? Here's where to find housing help in Savannah