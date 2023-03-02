Before casting off her handcrafted harpsichord, Anne Acker presents a Savannah Baroque night

“People know they have to wait for me,” she said regarding the long process of making the instrument.

“It takes time. You can’t rush these out and do a good job.”

Acker has been specializing in building, restoring and playing harpsichords for a while now. “I got into the early keyboards because of a lack of satisfaction with achieving the music in my head on a modern piano,” she said.

“I love modern pianos too, but I don’t think they do what you need for a lot of compositions. So what happens is, you get notes, but you’re not hearing the music anymore because something has been lost.”

Acker perfected her playing and restoration skills while raising two children, and now says she can play everything from the Elizabethan era to the 20th century. “In fact there’s one 20th century piece in the (Baroque Celebration) program,” she said.

“The earliest is from a book published in 1551, and then it goes all the way up to Fritz Kreisler. Violinists actually wrote some pieces in the style, and so my violinist and I have done some of those. She was playing modern violin then, so we said, ‘Let's see how it sounds on the Baroque violin and the harpsichord.’ And it worked.”

Acker will be accompanied by Marcy Brenner on the viola da gamba and Ann Cafferty on the baroque violin on Tuesday. She said the other instruments will teleport you as much as the harpsichord will once the performance starts.

“(Marcy) was a professional in Europe for a very long time and the viola da gamba, of course, is a predecessor of the cello and has lots of strings, and has a different tone,” she said. “They go together well and the same thing with the Baroque violin. It’s different, and different playing styles as well.”

Outside of the music, it’s difficult not to be transfixed by the design of the instrument, which Acker put together and painted herself. She said the client and his wife wanted flowers and sent her many pictures of different flowers along with grape vines, which they also loved. Flowers along with different birds, butterflies and insects dance along the instrument while grape vines string around gold bands along the edges.

There’s no real time difference, she said, between the construction of the instrument and the painting. They both require patience.

“(Laser-produced patterns)...They’re too perfect,” she said. “Straight lines, evenly spaced. There’s little bits of unevenness (in hand-crafted pieces) that make things more beautiful in my opinion.”

Those imperfections and hand-crafted elegance fits hand-in-hand with her Baroque program as the intonations of the music along with ambiance of the space will surely send people away from 2023, even if for a little bit.

“You’re handling dynamics with texture…it’s almost like a lute-type effect (with the harpsichord),” she said as she admired her work.

“I love big pianos, but this is the sound they heard when they were composing these pieces, and it makes a difference.”

IF YOU GO

What: Savannah Baroque presents A Baroque Celebration

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Francis of the Islands, 590 Walthour Rd.

Cost: Free

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Before casting off her handcrafted harpsichord, Anne Acker presents a Savannah Baroque night