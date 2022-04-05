'Be Good 2 U' and join Clay Hodges, other Savannah hip-hop artists for benefit concert

The songs embrace what it was like to move away from home, learn who you are, and return knowing what really matters. Stepping away from Savannah helped him appreciate the people who have always had his back.

“It was like I had hit this plateau in Savannah, and so I went to California for more opportunity in music but really got a better look at who I am,” emphasized Hodges.

“Who are you when no one knows who you are? You can be anyone, and so long as your roots are strong, you can grow and really start reaching your potential. But my roots are deep and have always been here in Savannah.”

Hodges studied the behind-the-scenes money operations of the music industry at SAE Expressions College in Emeryville, Calif., and graduated with a degree in Entertainment Business. At SAE, he met instructors who continue helping him shape his vision as artist and entrepreneur.

“My professors mentored me to own my art as my business, and I’m so grateful for their support,” said Hodges. “You can find ways to make the music business yours and make that something that also gives back to your community.”

Ticket sales from Friday night’s show go to the Foundation, where Hodges is already at work setting up a day-long conference about mental health awareness.

Musician and multi-media artist, Phil Beach, is the evening’s MC. He’s especially excited as it marks the first event in the city’s newest multi-purpose performance space, the Creative Collage Compound, a collaboration among four local businesses.

“All I can say is this is a killer line up for the inaugural performance,” said Beach. “The Creative Collage combines Zay Hutchins, his visual art and tattoo business, and I’m there with multi-media. We have a recording studio for music, podcasts, commercials, and more, and we have 3DOTTEES tee-shirt business, all that and a performance space that can hold up to 125 people. I’m really looking forward to what Clay brings on Friday because his live performances are always amazing, and he has some terrific collaborators for this one.”

Savannah rapper, La Scrilla, is featured on the track, “Steppers,” an edgy tune that speaks to the people who have always had Hodges’s back. The artists met seven years ago through music and have remained supporters of each other’s work.

“When Clay sings, jaws drop, that’s how it is,” said La Scrilla. “I was just getting out of jail and Clay wanted to work with me. I was humbled and in awe, really, we are all stronger together, and Clay makes that happen for people.”

Quanna MC, originally from Savannah but now living in Atlanta after several years in New York City, has been producing and performing hip hop since 2012. She launched the nationally known lifestyle brand #CareFreeBlackGirl, and last month she and her team sponsored a stage at SXSW Music. This month they’re hosting a networking block party in Charlotte, N.C. Quanna was ecstatic to work with Hodges on “Cut Up Queen.”

“The song is about women that embrace themselves first,” said Quanna.

“Love yourself first, yeah, and honoring those women making it happen for themselves. It was one of my most fave features to do. We did just a few takes and ended up using the first one. Clay is so fun and easy to work with.”

Also on the roster are Savannah natives Kira Songbird, J. Corlett, Aspen Martin, Halftyme Humble, and Calvin J. Ford. Each artist does an individual set as well as their collaboration with Hodges. Local food favorite Wing-N-It will be serving wings, hand-cut fries and more, including new vegan options.

“I learned how to be comfortable in my own skin in California,” reflects Hodges. “That took work and facing myself, but I learned how to do things on purpose and with purpose. This show comes full circle and celebrates what can happen when you learn to be good to yourself and encourage others to do the same.”

IF YOU GO What: B Good 2 U Benefit Concert When: Friday from 8-11 p.m. Where: Creative Collage Compound, 48 Posey Street, Savannah, 31406 Cost: $20 advance, $30 at the door Ticket link: eventbrite.com/e/b-good-2-u-benefit-concert-tickets-259784571647?aff=efbneb

