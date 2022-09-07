Bay Street Theatre devises the next great American musical before 30 with 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

Other recent Bay Street shows: Bay Street Cabaret asks you to solve a mystery — and pick the murderer and victim

The musical follows Jon as he navigates relationships and expectations while trying to write the next great American musical before he turns 30.

“I see it as a really tightly wound young man who discovers along the way through his own music [that] the answer is really self-empathy and the need to be forgiving of oneself and to keep pushing, but the discovery of self-empathy and self-forgiveness really helps him achieve his goal.”

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

This production is also a return to directing for DeVincent after a three-year hiatus due to shutdowns and other COVID protocols. During that break from theater, DeVincent was introduced to “Tick, Tick… Boom!” through Netflix.

“I thought Andrew Garfield was just magnificent. Lin-Manuel Miranda did a fantastic job directing it.”

The film version is much more elaborate than the original stage version, but that isn’t to say that putting together “Tick, Tick… Boom!” for a Savannah audience hasn’t come without its own difficulties.

“The production has been very challenging in that we've had two cases of COVID-19 which means ten days of needing to vary rehearsals and lots of vacation conflicts, but it's been a blast.”

Credit: Macall Polay, AP Credit: Macall Polay, AP

While the film had a full cast, the stage version has traditionally only had three performers playing the 10 different roles. Bay Street Theatre’s production continues that tradition.

“It's only three performers in the show. One plays Jon, who is the lead character, obviously, and the other two people play everybody else. It's been so much fun, and it's been a real treat for me.”

DeVincent said that seeing it live will convert film fans because the energy of the piece is the same.

Mark your calendars: Shows at Eastern Wharf, other venues show vibrancy of Savannah music scene

“The live energy is just amazing, and it's obviously not as subtly acted as you see in film, but the live thing is most important. I come from the land of you go see a play. I want to see people playing. I want to see people having fun. I want to see people being energized.”

What he would like to see most is people discover how empathy and forgiveness for yourself can help you break through mental blocks.

“Artists have a tendency to want to bang their heads on the wall until they get through with an issue whereas being curious about the issue and allowing yourself to discover yourself as you go and discover the people around you, as you live with them, it's a really beautiful thing to watch.”

"Tick, Tick… Boom!" is Sept. 9th through 11; and Sept. 16 through 18 at Bay Street Theatre inside Club One. Tickets are $20 and $30 and can be purchased clubone-online.com/events.

IF YOU GO What: “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Where: Bay Street Theatre at Club One, 1 Jefferson St. When: Sept. 9 and 16 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 10 and 17 at 5 p.m.; Sept. 11 and 18 at 3 p.m. Cost: Tickets are $20 and $30 Info: clubone-online.com/events/tick-tick-boom-2/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bay Street Theatre devises the next great American musical before 30 with 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'