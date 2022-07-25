Authorities investigate shooting deaths of Fort Stewart soldier and wife in Hinesville

Liberty County sheriff's deputies reportedly found the couple dead in the backroom of a business within the shopping center. Media outlets reported that Christopher Williams brandished a gun as he chased his wife into the business, where soon after gunshots were heard.

“On behalf of the entire division, I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to both families in the wake of this tragic and shocking incident,” said Maj. Gen, Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of 3rd ID and Fort Stewart, in the news release. “We are working closely with local authorities during their investigation and are providing as much support as we can to both families during this very difficult time.”

Williams served as a culinary specialist in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart. In his 15-year career, Williams was deployed five times, including one deployment to Iraq, noted the news release.

