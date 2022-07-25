ajc logo
Authorities investigate shooting deaths of Fort Stewart soldier and wife in Hinesville

Savannah Morning News
By Donnie Z. Fetter, Savannah Morning News
46 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating the deaths of a U.S. Army soldier and his wife following a shooting Friday in Hinesville.

Hinesville police found dead Sgt. 1st Class Christopher J. Williams, 35, along with his wife at the shooting, according to a news release from the Public Communications office at Fort Stewart.

The news release did not identify Williams' wife. However, other media outlets cited Hinesville police as saying Christopher Williams killed Terrica L. Williams, 36, before taking his own life at the Liberty Square Shopping Center on Friday afternoon. A Fort Stewart spokesperson confirmed late Monday that Christopher Williams noted in the news release is the same man accused of fatally shooting his wife and himself.

Liberty County sheriff's deputies reportedly found the couple dead in the backroom of a business within the shopping center. Media outlets reported that Christopher Williams brandished a gun as he chased his wife into the business, where soon after gunshots were heard.

“On behalf of the entire division, I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to both families in the wake of this tragic and shocking incident,” said Maj. Gen, Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of 3rd ID and Fort Stewart, in the news release. “We are working closely with local authorities during their investigation and are providing as much support as we can to both families during this very difficult time.”

Williams served as a culinary specialist in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart. In his 15-year career, Williams was deployed five times, including one deployment to Iraq, noted the news release.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Authorities investigate shooting deaths of Fort Stewart soldier and wife in Hinesville

