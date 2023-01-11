AURA Fest hosts EP release show for Savannah-based Deathcore band Omenkiller

Get those claws out:Built on dark sci-fi and atmospheric blasts, Lobstrosity adds claw rock to Savannah music

Omenkiller has gone through some line-up shuffling since forming, but the current line-up includes Jace Currin on drums and Lilith Blair on guitar.

“We have a nice family environment.” said Goros. “It’s nice to play with three of your very best friends. It makes it all the more fun to travel to shows and mini tours because its not just playing music, it’s hanging out with your three best friends. That’s a major blessing.”

On the touring front, Omenkiller are heavily booked this year including their first “big boy” tour up to Ontario, Canada in March followed by a slot at Total Death Fest in Spartanburg, S.C., in April.

AURA Fest is helping promote Omenkiller’s latest EP, “As Above, So Below” with a release show featuring a stacked metal bill at El Rocko Lounge.

“As Above, So Below” which is available this Friday, was inspired by and named after the band’s favorite horror movie.

“We’re very proud of it,” said Goros. “We put a lot of time and effort into it. We tried to cover as many topics as we could in four songs. We’ve got everything lyrically from dealing with loss, and religious and internal struggles. There’s hopefully something in there a person can connect with on a personal level.”

Omenkiller recorded and produced the EP themselves, which is becoming more and more common these days thanks to inexpensive home recording equipment.

“When we went into this band we weren’t thinking that we were going to be as serious as we have ended up being, so we didn’t have the foresight to when we planned to go spend hours at a legit studio, but honestly with the way technology is now, so many bands in our genre, the heavy metal/hardcore genre, a lot of bands are now just recording themselves and then sending it off to someone for mixing and mastering,” said Goros.

Goros had played in metal bands in his younger days, but was surprised to to see how much the regional metal scene had grown and how quickly it embraced Omenkiller.

“It was humbling because I played in bands years, and years, and years ago—same genre—and the scene was definitely not as active and supportive and thriving as it is now,” said Goros. “I guess I subconsciously thought it was going to be the way it was in 2013. The last time I played in Atlanta it was so much better. It was incredible. Before the doors were even open to sell tickets there were a ton of people there. We played with some phenomenal bands that night and the support was crazy. People were so kind to us, and bought our merch and even drinks. And Jacksonville was no different.”

“For a baby band like us who haven’t even been around for a year yet, having people really get into our stuff and really resonate with what we’re doing means everything to us.”

Omenkiller will be joined at the AURA Fest show by Columbia, South Carolina pig-sqealing deathmetal band Severed By Dawn, Savannah’s “heavy, angry, groove driven” Corrupted Empire, and Augusta post hardcore outfit Shallow.

“We’re actually tight with all of the bands on this bill,” said Goros. “We played with Shallow before, we love those guys. Severed By Dawn who are co-headlining with us is one of the craziest metal acts in the South right now. We actually has the honor of playing our very first show with them and they absolutely brought down the house. We have some really exciting stuff coming up with those guys that we’ll announce soon. Corrupted Empire are hometown heroes. We’ve know those guys for a hot minute and are excited to finally play with them.”

IF YOU GO

What: Omenkiller EP Release Show w/ Omenkiller, Severed By Dawn, Corrupted Empire, and Shallow

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: El Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.

Cost: $12

Info: aurafestsavannah.com

