Augusta Lavender heliotrope debuts to award-winning performance

I combined it with the new Double Coded Butter Pecan coneflowers and my favorite, which it a long sweep or drift in a pollinator garden with Heat it Up Yellow gaillardia, Rockin Blue Suede Shoes salvia, and the new Meant to Bee Queen Nectarine and Royal Raspberry agastache.

While that was my favorite, I was also able to use some in mixed containers with Supertunias and Superbells calibrachoa. The use in containers really opens the door for creative designer recipes, whether they be Proven Winners, or your own.

Credit: Norman Winter, Special to Savannah Morning News Credit: Norman Winter, Special to Savannah Morning News

Until mid-June, I was looking and feeling as though I were at Butchart Gardens in Victoria. Then in late June and July, The Garden Guy turned in to the Grouchy Garden Guy. Temperature turned into stifling triple-digits, and rain was a most rare event. It became a daily event of dragging the 100-foot hose with water wand or sprinkler. I felt as though I had created a monster.

The nonstop heat brought on spider mites to verbenas and whiteflies to my Augusta Lavender heliotrope. I cut the verbenas back much earlier and a little harder than usual. When I looked at the Augusta Lavender heliotrope, I despairingly told them, "I knew you were too good to be true." I kept the water regimen going and then in true miracle fashion, it rained almost every day in August.

Garden Guru:Soprano impatiens strike a chord as easy to grow

Today, the Augusta Lavender heliotrope plants are more numerous, they are lush and green with intensely colored blooms even though we have had a much earlier freeze than normal. Since I garden for pollinators and hummingbirds, The Garden Guy just doesn’t use insecticides or miticides.

The third anomaly to me was the survivability after the onslaught of whiteflies. The Augusta Lavender is one tough, beautiful plant. Oh yes, the spider mite laden Superbena verbenas survived too, demonstrating the effectiveness of cutting back and removal of infested material.

Credit: Norman Winter, Special to Savannah Morning News Credit: Norman Winter, Special to Savannah Morning News

The Augusta Lavender needs plenty of sunlight to really perform. The soil needs to be well drained but doesn’t have to be luxuriously organic-rich. The plants will reach about 24 inches tall with a possible spread of 36 inches. I don’t really deadhead other than to spruce up for a photo.

The plant itself looks a little like a lantana, but with lavender blue flowers and a cute cottage looking yellow throat. Swallowtails, fritillaries, and a host of other butterflies along with bees will visit the nonstop blooms. So, I am in zone 8a sharing my experience on a plant that has award winner written all over it. Even if it is an annual where you live, it will be worth every penny.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Augusta Lavender heliotrope debuts to award-winning performance