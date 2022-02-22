At The Sentient Bean, Jim Bailey wants you to take a deep, contemplative look at the wood

Bailey graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), and it was there that he first fell in love with wood. But the works in the show are rooted as much in his years spent as a cabinetmaker as they are in his formal artistic training.

“I started making them as doors for cabinets that I would make,” he explained of the artworks’ origins. “And a lot of them started looking like faces or various other things. And somebody was like, ‘You don’t need to make a cabinet for all of them.’ So I just started making them for fun.”

“It started with my own fascination, my own love for looking at the different things wood can do."

Many of the works in the show utilize a woodworking term called “resaw.” Essentially, resawing is cutting thin sections of timber along the grain, usually to create veneers. The result is that you have each successive cut piece just slightly different that the piece cut before it.

In the case of Bailey’s work, where he often juxtaposes one or more resawn pieces next to each other, it creates the feeling as though you’re looking at mirror images, but with an almost subconscious notion that there’s something slightly off-kilter.

“I’ve shown these a couple of times in Baltimore, most in restaurants that show work,” he related. “And some would sell, and one lady at the restaurant said they thought it looked like [her] dog. So you never know. These are the kind of things that you look at and they can remind you of something."

Additionally, the pieces are displayed in custom frames Bailey has made, similarly demonstrating his woodworking prowess. And as with the works they house, he’s often using a technique where a single panel or plank of wood is cut, finished, and joined, leading the viewer to make connections from one leg of the frame to the next.

You’d think that with how seriously Bailey takes his craft that he’d treat the eventual outcome with equal solemnity. But the artist is refreshingly playful in the way that he both views and contextualizes his own work.

“Really [I’m] just playing around and not taking things too seriously,” he said. “It’s not like I have a thesis or anything. I enjoy making beautiful work that people may or may not appreciate.”

By the artist’s own admission, his creations aren’t going to be for everyone (How many people spent hours enthusiastically looking at wood paneling as a child like I did?). But perhaps the exhibition will get people to spend a little bit of extra time looking at the inherent beauty of one of our most commonplace and sometimes underappreciated natural features.

“Some people just don’t get it, and they’re not gonna,” said Bailey. “But for like-minded people, some people will see it and gravitate to it. Wood, I think, does that too. It’s just a beautiful thing. It’s just a calming thing.”

Jim Bailey’s “Interpretive Woodworking” is on view at The Sentient Bean at 13 E Park Ave. through March 15. There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

