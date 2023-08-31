At least 30 trees in Savannah fell during Idalia. City is working to clear them

While the worst of Hurricane Idalia missed the area, rain and strong winds still left Savannah with its regular post-storm mess of tree limbs and downed trees.

The City of Savannah's Park and Tree Department was hard at work Thursday addressing the fallen limbs and trees. Gordon Denney, Park & Tree Department director, said Thursday morning the department had 63 emergency response tree tickets — requests for service — 30 of which were trees that had completely fallen.

Quickly working through the Savannah storm damage

“We have our arborist to go out assess the locations on the tickets and then they assign the crews where to go based on the workload,” Denney said. “Obviously we want to get the priority ones done as soon as possible, get them cleared and safe.”

If there are any power lines entangled, Denney said the department calls Georgia Power who will repair wiring before the city loops back to clear the trees.

The department divides the city in two parts, north and south of Victory Road, and has several trucks of employees running on either side checking the tickets submitted for service. Denney said there weren't any particular areas of the city that seemed to sustain more damage than others, but the crews are collecting data on the types and sizes of trees, damage and location for the department to utilize in its future management of the city's urban canopy.

A few sizeable trees completely fell down throughout the storm, including some in the Midtown area around 36th and Cedar streets as well as a large tree on 50th Street. Other areas out by Windsor Forest and Georgetown also saw felled trees or limb damage.

Urban canopy management and prevention is key during storms

Removing limbs and ensuring safety after storms is an important facet of the city's urban canopy management, Denney said. The department also conducts regular, proactive cycle pruning, meaning they assess trees regular and prune back potentially problematic limbs so they do not become hazards when strong storms arrive.

The annual canopy loss — amount of trees that die or are removed each year around the city — is 1%.

“Our oldest trees are retained at a higher rate now because of proper care and routine inspections,” Denney said.

For an updated list of fallen trees and road blockages, visit https://savannahga.gov/3546/Flood-Alerts-Traffic-Alerts-and-Road-Clo. To submit a 311 request for the city to address a hazard, visit https://www.savannahga.gov/3039/_311.

