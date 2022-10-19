At a glance: Where Georgia midterm election candidates stand on issues, policies

Abortion and reproductive rights

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Abortion should be illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around the six-week gestation mark.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Abortion should be legal up to 23 weeks, considered the point of fetal viability.

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate, Republican): Walker is pro-life and has endorse three different positions: Abortion should be illegal in every instance with no exceptions; the federal government should impose a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy; abortion should be illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around the six-week gestation mark.

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate, Democrat): Abortion should be legal up to 23 weeks, considered the point of fetal viability.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Abortion should be illegal in every instance and Congress should ban federal funding for abortion services.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Abortion is health care and should be codified in law.

Burt Jones (lieutenant governor, Republican): Abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when continuing the pregnancy endangers the health or life of the mother.

Charlie Bailey (lieutenant governor, Democrat): Abortion should be legal up to 23 weeks, considered the point of fetal viability.

Chris Carr (attorney general, Republican): Doctors who perform abortions should face prosecution under Georgia law.

Jen Jordan (attorney general, Democrat): Georgia's abortion law violates the state constitution and should not be defended in court.

Education

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): The state should fully fund K-12 education under the quality basic education formula and parents should have the right to access instructional material.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Georgia should raise the minimum salary for K-12 teachers, fund universal Pre-K and invest in needs-based financial aid for higher education, create 20,000 apprenticeships and provide free technical college.

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate, Republican): Champions K-12 private school voucher programs and ban transgender students from playing on sports teams that don't match the gender on their birth certificate.

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate, Democrat): Fully forgive federal students loans and increase funding for HBCUs and students with disabilities.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Supports school choice, opposes "common core" curriculum and limit the role of the U.S. Department of Education.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Invest in early childhood education.

Burt Jones (lieutenant governor, Republican): Expand school choice, prioritize vocational and technical education and emphasize civics-based education meant to foster understanding of the United States' founding principles.

Richard Woods (state school superintendent, Republican): Close COVID-related learning gaps, promote teacher retention and increase graduation rates.

Alisha Thomas Searcy (state school superintendent, Democrat): Update the quality basic education formula used to find K-12 public schools and support teachers through professional development programs

Voting rights

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Limit access to absentee ballot drop boxes by requiring they be placed inside polling locations and make photo ID mandatory to cast in-person and absentee ballots.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Legalize Election Day voter registration and impose safeguards to prevent local election officials from being removed from their positions for partisan reasons.

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate, Republican): Ban absentee ballot drop boxes.

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate, Democrat): Restore the federal Voting Rights Act and impose safeguards to prevent local election officials from being removed from their positions for partisan reasons.

Brad Raffensperger (Georgia secretary of state, Republican): Georgia's constitution should be amended to permanently ban non-citizen voting and photo ID must be mandatory to cast ballots.

Bee Nguyen (Georgia secretary of state, Democrat): Make available election materials written in languages other than English and develop kiosks to securely submit vote-by-mail applications.

Gun rights

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Allow permitless carry of a concealed handgun in public.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Repeal Georgia's protections for permitless carry, campus carry, and the 2014 "Guns Everywhere" law and require background checks for private transfers and gun show sales.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Oppose federal legislation that would expand gun control.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Expand background checks and impose national "red flag" laws to prohibit those who exhibit violent tendencies from obtaining firearms.

Chris Carr (Georgia attorney general, Republican): Oppose legislation that would limit firearm magazine capacities and support Georgia's permitless carry law.

Jen Jordan (Georgia attorney general, Democrat): Prioritize a crackdown of the illegal gun trade and support gun control reforms.

Health care

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Georgia should expand Medicaid via waivers that include work, school or volunteer hour requirements and launch a reinsurance program that subsidizes health insurers to lower premiums and attract more insurers to the market.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Georgia should fully expand Medicaid.

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate, Republican): Repeal the Affordable Care Act and expand mental health resources across health care pros, law enforcement and the military.

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate, Democrat): Pass a federal Medicaid-like program and cap the costs of insulin at $35 a month.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Invest in preventive health care and craft legislation that will reduce the costs of prescription drugs.

Economy

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Lower individual income taxes and streamline processes and regulations for small businesses.

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Create a state-level earned income tax credit.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Cut the federal budget, pay down the national debt without raising taxes and eliminate the Internal Revenue Service.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Invest in infrastructure, including broadband access.

Burt Jones (lieutenant governor, Republican): Eliminate state income tax and reduce permitting and licensing process for small businesses

Environment

Brian Kemp (governor, Republican): Invest in Georgia's state parks, expand the state's water and air quality infrastructure and grow clean energy jobs, such as those associated with the EV industry..

Stacey Abrams (governor, Democrat): Create a chief resilience officer as part of the state government to lead environmental policy and initiate a state resilience commission.

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate, Republican): Make America energy independent through expansion of fossil fuel production.

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate, Democrat): Expand solar energy manufacturing.

Buddy Carter (U.S. House, Republican): Supports an "all-of-the-above" approach to energy that includes fossil fuel resource exploration and development of clean energy technology.

Wade Herring (U.S. House, Democrat): Invest in infrastructure that lessens the impact of storm damage and flooding, ban offshore drilling and grow clean energy jobs.

