Platform

Rossiter supports business and tourism growth but also preserving the integrity of neighborhoods, “from downtown to Georgetown,” he said at the event.

He said he would “support efforts to increase tourism, but won’t forget the people who live here.”

Rossiter said he was concerned about the negativity shown by current council members and compared council meetings to a “reality show.” He said he “would’ve canceled that show during its first year" and would put the “civil” back in city leadership.

“I want to carry on the tradition of public service established by my family and to use my extensive background in education and community service to benefit the entire City of Savannah,” Rossiter said.

Rossiter's father won election to alderman four times to Savannah City Council and served as mayor pro tem throughout this political career. He died while in office in 1983. Frank Rossiter, Jr., Patrick's brother, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Another Rossiter enters Savannah politics: Son of longtime alderman launches council bid