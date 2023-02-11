X
Another Rossiter enters Savannah politics: Son of longtime alderman launches council bid

Credit: Will Peebles

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Patrick Rossiter, son of longtime Savannah City Council member Frank P. Rossiter Sr., announced Friday he would be pursuing the same seat his father held on Savannah City Council. 

The retired educator and Savannah-Chatham Public School System principal launched his bid for the At-Large Post 2 post at the Knights of Columbus meeting hall on Liberty Street. Alicia Miller Blakely currently holds the seat.

Credit: Will Peebles

Background

Rossiter spent 39 years as a local educator, coach and school principal, 25 years of which were in the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. He served as principal at both Garden City Elementary and the Tybee Island Maritime Academy.  Early on in his professional career, Rossiter established the Richmond Hill High School football program.

He currently works at the Port of Savannah as a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1475 Clerks and Checkers.

Platform

Rossiter supports business and tourism growth but also preserving the integrity of neighborhoods, “from downtown to Georgetown,” he said at the event.

He said he would “support efforts to increase tourism, but won’t forget the people who live here.”

Rossiter said he was concerned about the negativity shown by current council members and compared council meetings to a “reality show.” He said he “would’ve canceled that show during its first year" and would put the “civil” back in city leadership.

“I want to carry on the tradition of public service established by my family and to use my extensive background in education and community service to benefit the entire City of Savannah,” Rossiter said.

Rossiter's father won election to alderman four times to Savannah City Council and served as mayor pro tem throughout this political career. He died while in office in 1983. Frank Rossiter, Jr., Patrick's brother, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003.

