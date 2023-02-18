X
Dark Mode Toggle

Another incumbent announces Savannah City Council election bid: Leggett running for 2nd term

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
8 hours ago

Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett wants four more years as a city council member.

The District 2 alderman announced his re-election bid Thursday. District 2 encompasses much of Savannah’s central core north of Victory Drive, including the Landmark Historic District. No challengers have yet launched election campaigns for Leggett’s post.

The nonpartisan municipal election is Nov. 7, and all nine council seats, including the mayor’s, will be on the ballot.

Credit: Kyunnie Shuman

Credit: Kyunnie Shuman

Background

Leggett is employed at Memorial Health Medical Center and was first elected to council in 2019 after an unsuccessful run in 2015. He has a long history of community service, including work with the local end gun violence program. He is also a member of the Bullhorn Crew, an activist group that raises awareness about the costs of violent crime on a community.

Leggett is a married father of five children.

Credit: MARGARITA BOURKE/SAVANNAHNOW.COM

Credit: MARGARITA BOURKE/SAVANNAHNOW.COM

Platform

Leggett told WTOC-TV his focus for a second term is on slowing down traffic in his district and engaging more residents of the District 2 neighborhoods in order to address crime. He points to several community improvements completed during his tenure, such as the Waters Avenue Streetscape project and the new Delaware Center recreation facility, as successes to build on in his second term.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Another incumbent announces Savannah City Council election bid: Leggett running for 2nd term

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: 7 teens, 2 younger children shot at Columbus gas station1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 teens injured in Brookhaven shooting
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
19h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
23h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge issues mixed ruling in Sterigenics lawsuit against Cobb
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Brooks Group

'Let the locals tell the story.' Samantha Brown comes to Savannah on Sunday in PBS show
7h ago
'They will remember for rest of their lives': Children opened to music at Wesley...
7h ago
Georgia Senate bill proposes a ban on plastic bags at points of sale
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top