America's Second Harvest hopes to ease struggle of rising food costs with free meals for kids

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines below for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive food stamps, benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Inflation has continued to rise for both gas and groceries. On Tuesday, Savannah reached its record high for the year with an average price of nearly $4.40 a gallon. The previous high was in March with an average of around $4.21 a gallon. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 7% and 8%.

The surge in consumer prices falls harder on low-income families leading to heightened tradeoffs which makes rent and gas purchases — necessary for travel to work — a priority before food leading to budget cuts.

America's Second Harvest's executive director Mary Jane Crouch said they hope to alleviate the struggles families may be going through with the program.

"The only place a lot of families can actually cut back is on the food. With food costs right now they're not even able to provide that," Crouch said. "It's really kind of a snowball effect for children and for their family all throughout the summer. So we're just happy that we're able to provide."

America's Second Harvest will be able to provide an average of 7,400 meals to Chatham, Effingham, Glynn County, Bryan, Liberty, Wayne, Bulloch and Tattnall counties.

"With our grab-and-go locations, they'll be able to pick up and take it home, so a parent that's working can grab them in time for lunch and give it to the child ... or perhaps an older sibling taking care of a younger sibling. It makes sure that the parent has that ability to help their children in the summer."

A full list of feeding sites can be found on its website at helpendhunger.org/summer-feeding/.

