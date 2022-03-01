Airbnb for musicians: Two Savannah residential recording studios offer look at new trend

The Back Room:

What's concept behind The Back Room other than recording music?

Andrew Sovine-Wolfe: "Well, we just moved into this bigger space from Pennsylvania Avenue and the idea was converting this garage into a music studio with enough guest rooms to allow bands from far and near to come in and work in the studio with me — uninterrupted time where we could live and breathe music.

"So, there's a couple bands that I'm getting to come down here to work on their records and we've got room for them. And so, the whole thing was just the evolution (of recording spaces). It doesn't make a lot of sense these days to really have a traditional commercial studio, especially as the real estate prices are ridiculous."

What makes Savannah a great spot for something like this?

Sovine-Wolfe: "My wife works in film, and I mean, we could we be in LA right now. Yeah, we could. We did. We didn't come down here from New York with our tails between our legs. We made a very conscious decision. It's like, we were doing fine. I was working. She was working. We were fine.

"At the end of the day... I think if you're going to work hard, like we work our butts off but what's the return? If the thing is that return on investment, some people would rather get paid $10 instead of 15 if they are happy."

Do you think you are creating a sort of Airbnb type of model with your studio?

Sovine-Wolfe: "It's a destination recording experience... what I'm trying to do is based on an experience I had with a friend, an artist from Nashville who flew down. He spent a week at the house, we recorded 11 songs and got like 80% of the album done, and he stayed in the back, and we had dinners. We distracted ourselves between sessions. He would borrow the car and go to the grocery store for his needs and the idea was born.

"There's a band out of Ohio that's going to probably come down for a week. It’ll be four guys, so all they have to do is pull the van through the back and here is the door."

Deep Cuts Studio

How would you describe your studio?

Matt Lloyd: "Deep Cuts Studio is a residential recording studio with some of the most sought after music gear out of any studio in Savannah (or any city for that matter). It's a cool laid-back space east of downtown with great sounding rooms, and we are competitively priced.

"We have an old-school approach to recording — using the best microphones with the best mic placement (we have about 40 different styles of mics) into the best microphone preamplifiers straight to tape. My motto is: 'We don't fix it in the mix.' It will sound like the record even before it hits Pro Tools."

What do the local music scene is missing?

Lloyd: "I don't feel like I'm the best authority to know what it exactly could be lacking. We're kind of coming out of a time with COVID (and) I feel like a lot of bands are creating. I sense that there's probably going to be a big wave of creativity. Like, we're on the cusp of something happening soon, whether that happens six weeks from now or a year from now, I don't know.

"I get the feeling (that) there's like an urgency in people. Both bands and people want to go out and see music or hear any music. There's there is a hunger and a thirst for that."

Any local acts you would love to record with you at the studio?

Lloyd: "Definitely, Susanna Kennedy. I just love her voice and what she is doing. I also watched her performed with Fauvely at the Sentient Bean. Their work was fantastic and the vocalist blew me away with her dreamy vibe and style. Styles? I want them all. From punk to gospel, I want to record them all."

Interested in recording? Deep Cuts Studio: deepcutsstudio.net The Back Room Studio: facebook.com/thebackroomrecording

