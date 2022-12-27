After months of contentious negotiations, LOST agreement signed and headed to state

It was only Dec. 20, just before the Christmas holiday, that the City of Savannah approved the deal, which gives the county 25% of LOST proceeds in 2023 and gradually increases its percentage to 31% for years 2026 through 2032. Savannah's portion will start around 54.2% in 2023 and will gradually decrease to 50.2% in years 2028 through 2032, with the other municipalities sharing the rest.

Ellis says Chatham needs 'skin in the game'

Ellis said that even with the incremental increases in the county's share over time, Chatham still will be playing "catch up" to fund the 31 services it is legally mandated to provide, from maintaining and improving county-owned roads to supporting the district attorney's office and court system to funding mental health services.

Chatham County voters narrowly rejected the Transportation Local Option Sales Tax in November, and the $420 million the measure would have raised money Ellis said must come from somewhere to address the growth that has already occurred during the past decade and what will come within the next few years with the completion of the Hyundai Metaplant in 2025.

"There comes a time when Chatham County gonna have to have some skin in the game," said Ellis. "That skin in the game can only come from one source, that's taxes... It has has to come in some way through taxes. All right, the last thing we want to do is raise property taxes, because that's your highest tax... Once we go to the feds to apply for a grant, we have to have the matching funds.

"We're trying to keep [taxes] as low as possible. So that's my commitment to you is that we're gonna work to keep [taxes] as low as possible."

Ellis' point was punctuated by fellow commissioners Bobby Lockett (District 3), Kenneth Adams (District 8) and Tonya Milton (District 5), who, along with Helen L. Stone (District 1), joined Ellis for the announcement in the Commission chambers.

"We had a lot of projects that we were kind of relying on to have done. There will be funding available, of course. We will have to move some monies around. And then we'll have to wait until the state gives us whatever allocation they're going to give. But we got to fix our roads," said Milton.

Federal help is on the way

Ellis used the press conference to share news that Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured line items for Chatham County in the recently passed 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package. Among those line items:

$1.06 million for the historical archives project led by the clerk of Superior Court;

$1.20 million for the construction of the county's public safety building near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to house communications, dispatch and the Emergency Operations Center;

$500,000 for a sea level rise study; and,

$30.7 million for Chatham Area Transit to expand transit services.

According to Ellis, the federal dollars will be distributed beginning next year.

Amy Paige Condon is a local editor/content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at acondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: After months of contentious negotiations, LOST agreement signed and headed to state