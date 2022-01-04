A sound education: Savannah music stores highlight importance of music education

Portman’s has locations in Albany, Augusta, Savannah and Brunswick and rents instruments to thousands of students each year. They also offer repairs and music lessons with 45 qualified instructors. They laid the foundation for the band programs students are involved in today and, at the forefront of it all, they emphasize the importance of music education.

“We’re proud that we made it for 75 years. We made it. We’re still going strong. We’re dedicated to music education. We do as much as we can,” Myra Portman said.

Guitar Center and Music & Arts

Students and parents looking for places to rent and buy instruments don't have to look too far. On the same street as Portman's, Abercorn is lined with two other stores that emphasize the importance of music education: Guitar Center and its subsidiary Music & Arts, both retail chains they say provide the largest selections of instruments in the United States.

“Music education is what it all comes back to at the end of the day,” said Mike Marra, Music & Arts retail district manager. “We can provide students an opportunity to explore a new art and give them a platform for self expression. It's been proven that music education increases test scores and academic ability. For us to bring that into this community, that's what we're all about.”

Both stores also offer private and group musical instrument lessons, rentals and repairs, contributing to the many choices that students have to gain quality music education.

Guitar Center opened in the lot next to Portman’s in November 2021. Music and Arts opened across the street in April 2021; however, Marra said before the physical establishment, Music & Arts has been partnering with local band and orchestra directors for over six years, helping students pick out the instruments that are best for them.

“A big part of music education and keeping it going is getting kids interested. And we provide services that help these directors to go into the elementary schools and reach out and get these folks excited to try and get started so that we can keep the music going in the schools,” Marra said.

Music during the pandemic

Like many businesses, the pandemic has affected how these music stores operate. Guitar Center and Music & Arts are offering virtual lessons and Portman’s has installed an air purification system to make lessons safer for both educators and students.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted operations, music education persisted, from children to adults.

Jerry Portman said when people started coming back, it wasn’t the kids who walked through the doors first, but more adults.

Studies showed that music helped people get through the pandemic, evident in trends like the increase in music vinyl sales since 2020 and an uptick in guitar sales. According to a study by Fender YouGov, close to 16 million people have taken up the guitar since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was definitely a great interest in people that were looking to pick up a new instrument, whether they were a seasoned musician that's been playing drums for years, maybe wanted to get into guitar,” said Will Bryant, general manager of the Savannah Guitar Center. “We also had a lot of people that were just looking for a hobby to take up their time while they're stuck at home. And a lot of people kind of turn to guitar for that because so many people would come in and, you know, explain that they've been wanting to learn to play guitar for years and years and years and now that they're kind of forced to have this time off, it provided that opportunity for them to follow that passion.”

The stores also work to provide musical instruments with other organizations in Savannah. Friends of Ben Tucker Inc., the charitable organization honoring late jazz great Ben Ticker, partners with Portman's to provide musical instruments to underprivileged Savannah-area children and Music & Arts partnered with Savannah Jazz to sponsor the master classes for the 2021 festival.

For a city like Savannah that’s bustling with music, music stores are providing the next generation with the tools to gain a quality music education.

“It just means music is still popular. Bands are going to be here forever. School music will be here forever,” Myra Portman said.

