'A place for the people': Mammoth teeth, movie stars, controversies mark 50 years of Lake Mayer

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Fellow walker Bobby Cannon mentions Johnson as Lake Mayer’s “mayor.” Johnson seems to know everyone, and has walked there since 1980. He even recalls when nearby Mayfair subdivision was a prison farm, “The Brown Farm,” with a chain gang.

A lot has changed. On June 16, Lake Mayer turns 50, and its popularity would surprise protesters who doubted its appeal. The project was nearly cancelled multiple times, but leaders persisted.

It’s the most popular of the county’s 40 parks, according to Steve Proper, Chatham County parks and recreation director.

“It’s an amazing little park,” says birding expert Diana Churchill, who enjoys picnics and up-close views of wildlife there.

Credit: Herb Pilcher/ Savannah Morning News Credit: Herb Pilcher/ Savannah Morning News

‘Pleasure Island’ controversy

Protesters even in the 1960s saw Lake Mayer, once to be called “Pleasure Island,” as an unnecessary expense that wouldn’t hold water, according to a 1972 Savannah Morning News article.

Others feared property values would decrease because of it, and that Savannah didn’t need another water recreation site. Some said it’d be the area’s most expensive mud hole. One neighbor repeatedly called a county commissioner, complaining of dirt on her yard from the “Dust Bowl” project.

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo

“People just didn’t think it was going to work,” says Churchill, recalling “the hot issue” and negative opinions.

“This park was the center of criticism by citizens during its conception, mainly by those who live near this area,” wrote the late Jim Golden, former longtime county recreation director, in “My Job—A day by day challenge.”

Credit: Richard Sommers/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Sommers/Savannah Morning News

‘The ocean was here’

The county dug the site for “fill dirt” which it sold at least 10 years before Lake Mayer opened, according to Golden. Its sand, gravel and seashells were ideal for a road base.

“It was a big hole in the ground,” recalls Savannah’s David Davenport, who moved to nearby Mayfair subdivision around age 12. Davenport and his boyhood friends would visit the site with a bucket for fossils.

“You couldn’t walk without stepping on them,” says Davenport, whose Lake Mayer collection includes one piece resembling a large animal bone.

Savannah’s Phillippa Paddison brought her Sunday school class to collect shells at the hole. “And you begin thinking, well, the ocean was here,” says Paddison, who recalls the light-colored beach sand.

Credit: Leslie Moses / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Leslie Moses / For Savannah Morning News

…and a wooly mammoth

Five years after the lake was filled, late Savannahians Sara Lloyd and Marguerite Mac Aulay pried a wooly mammoth tooth with a coat hanger from their car, according to a 1977 Atlanta Journal-Constitution article.

They spotted the tooth at the water’s edge near Lake Mayer’s picnic shelter, says Anne Durant, Lloyd’s daughter.

Credit: Courtesy of the AJC Credit: Courtesy of the AJC

Credit: Courtesy of the AJC Credit: Courtesy of the AJC

Durant is pictured in the article’s photo beside the large, eight pound, 9-inch thick tooth that they later donated to the Smithsonian Museum. Smithsonian paleobiology specialist Raymond T. Rye II verified the molar.

“I remember it very well,” Durant says.

…and a famous prisoner

Several locals also mention the late actor Robert Mitchum when talking about the history.

The Hollywood star of “Cape Fear” filmed in Savannah in 1961 recalled an earlier, not-so-glamorous visit as a 16-year-old. Mitchum came to Savannah “riding the rails,” and police arrested him in 1934 for begging on the streets and vagrancy.

Credit: Gene Taggart/savannahnow.com Credit: Gene Taggart/savannahnow.com

“They needed some men to help out on the Brown Farm and they just snagged me because they thought I looked the part,” Mitchum “wryly” commented in a May 12, 1961 Savannah Morning News article.

But he said he bore no grudge.

‘I knew this would turn out’

The guiding force behind Lake Mayer’s development was late County Commissioner P.E. “Pete” Clifton, according to Golden.

If Clifton started a project, he saw it through, especially if others saw it as hopeless, according to a Closeup story in the Savannah Morning News on March 16, 2000.

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo

“I do know the construction business and I knew this would turn out,” Clifton said.

Clifton inherited the project, but the namesake, late County Commissioner Maj. Gen. Richard H. Mayer, imagined the park more than 10 years before Lake Mayer opened, according to a 1972 Savannah Morning News article.

The development took nearly eight years to plan and two years of work.

‘Lake Maybe’

It took so long that Davenport and his friends dubbed it “Lake Maybe.”

In 1969, the county received a $39,900 grant for the project by the State Parks Department, according to a June 13, 1969 Savannah Evening Press article.

Around May 1972, county workers struck an underground spring to fill the lake.

“Everything wasn’t done in one shot,” recalls Cedric Stratton, former Savannah Striders running group president.

Credit: Leslie Moses / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Leslie Moses / For Savannah Morning News

This spring, Stratton used the surveyor’s wheel he used 50 years ago to measure the distance around Lake Mayer’s track for runners he coached at what was then Armstrong State College. (It’s 1.409 miles on the inner route.)

Stratton recalls picking blackberries in Lake Mayer’s early days when the “reedy” site wasn’t beautiful or shady; its trees were still small, according to Stratton.

A place for all people

Golden, who became recreation director in 1970, wanted Lake Mayer as the community centerpiece, and a place for all people, according to Patrick Monahan, retired assistant county manager.

Golden added tennis and basketball courts, the remote control car track, restrooms, a recreation pavilion and helped establish sailing there. “He was extremely proud of Lake Mayer,” Monahan says.

“It means so much to so many different people,” says Proper, who grew up fishing at Lake Mayer with his father.

Credit: Roger Grill/ Savannah Morning News Credit: Roger Grill/ Savannah Morning News

Over time, pickleball courts replaced some tennis courts, and a BMX track gave way to a more popular skate park and hockey rink.

The county tried copying Lake Mayer’s model of a multipurpose trail and lake centerpiece for L. Scott Stell and Tom Triplett parks. Lake Mayer remains the county’s most active park with Pooler’s Tripplet park coming in second.

Yet the exemplary Lake Mayer almost didn’t happen; many devotees are glad it did.

“I love it, I love it,” says Johnson, finishing his first of two daily laps.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'A place for the people': Mammoth teeth, movie stars, controversies mark 50 years of Lake Mayer