‘A legacy of public service’: Former Civil Rights Attorney honored with historical marker

On Dec. 18, 1989, residents in Savannah were gearing up for the holidays. Christmas trees were decked with ornaments, gifts were wrapped and the dinner menu was set. All that was missing was snow, but residents were hoping for that rarity, too.

Prominent lawyer, civil rights activist and city alderman Robert “Robbie” Robinson never got the chance to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. On that day, one week before Christmas, Robinson was assassinated. A mail bomb sent to his office in midtown Savannah, exploded and tore through his organs and he died later that night at what is now known as Memorial Health University Medical Center.

The blast sent shockwaves not only to those nearby but throughout the country as word spread that the prominent attorney, who represented the NAACP and indigent clients, had been killed.

Credit: Photo by Bob Morris Credit: Photo by Bob Morris

Robinson was an icon for Chatham County's Black citizens, having been among the dozen Black students in 1963 to integrate Savannah High School and to participate in the wade-ins that same year on Tybee Island.

Savannah City Council voted to commemorate Robinson's life with a historical marker, which was placed June 21 in the neighborhood where he grew up near Cann Park at the intersection of West 46th and Bulloch streets. There to celebrate the occasion were Mayor Van Johnson, former Mayor Otis Johnson and City Manager Jay Melder, among others.

“This marker will serve as a reminder about his impact on his community and in Savannah,” said Van Johnson. “We don’t want to forget people that have made a difference in our lives.”

Robinson has been honored in many ways throughout the city – a tree was planted at Savannah High in his memory, the Robert E. Robinson Parking Garage at the intersection of York and Montgomery streets was named after him, as well as Robbie Robinson Park at Pendleton/Carroll Street.

Credit: Photo by Latrice Williams Credit: Photo by Latrice Williams

‘No matter what color, he made sure their voices were heard’

“He was an amazing person who worked hard to make Savannah better,” said Fifth District Alderwoman Estella Shabazz. “He believed in unity and treating everyone right. No matter what color, he made sure their voices were heard. He cared about fair housing and better infrastructure. On this day, let us remember his legacy of public service.”

Robinson’s daughter, Tiffany Robinson Birt, remembers him as a doting father who had a passion for building a better life for residents in Savannah.“Today is very significant,” said Birt. “I can’t put it into words. We are honored that Savannah still remembers our father. He loved Savannah and those that lived here. It brings back a lot of emotions but it is also a happy day. There’s a lot of people that remember his legacy. He was fun, loving and caring, and he made sure we did the right thing.”

Otis Johnson said he, Robinson and former Mayor Floyd Adams were on a mission to help bring about change for the Black community. “Robert is like many people - their destiny we don’t know and they don’t know. He went on to college, law school, came home and began serving. It was clear that he would have been the next mayor had he not be assassinated.”Melder pointed to Robinson’s work ethic as a model the team in Savannah tries to exemplify each day.“We walk down the same halls that Robbie did,” said Melder. “We have to walk the same walk he did. The team at Savannah works hard. We want to leave something better than where we found it. Today with this marker, we will have left this beautiful street a little bit more beautiful than it already is.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: ‘A legacy of public service’: Former Civil Rights Attorney honored with historical marker

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.