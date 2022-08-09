A homecoming worth staying up for: Families greet 3rd ID soldiers returning from deployment

With the U.S. maintaining a nonaggressive stance, the deployment schedule is on track. All members of the brigade are expected to return in phases by the end of August, according to Army officials. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division from Fort Hood, Texas will take the group's place in Europe.

A happy homecoming for soldiers, families

Families gathered at Fort Stewart on Tuesday were glad to have their loved ones home.

Erin Alberty scanned the squad of soldiers, lined up a ways down the field, for her husband, Specialist Caleb Alberty. By her side was her eight-year-old son, Kane, who was holding a homemade welcome sign.

While Caleb was in Germany, Kane would call him on the regular, he said. He felt like he hadn’t seen his stepdad in a year.

“We would FaceTime a lot and text and send a lot of poop emojis to each other,” said Kane, “But I wished I could give him a hug.”

Erin described the small wedding ceremony she and Caleb had in December, just months before his deployment Hopes of a celebratory party with friends were dashed.

“It was what he had to do, and I supported him as much as I could,” said Erin.

Now that Caleb Alberty is back, Erin is eager to resume the celebrations.

A new experience for some military families

For Jasmine Hernandez and her in-laws, the return of her husband, Javier, marked an enormous sigh of relief. Hernandez recalls the brisk deployment and watching the bombardment of attacks in Ukraine on the news. The ambiguity of the mission had, at times, wracked her family with anxiety.

“I was upset,” said Hernandez, “I mean I knew they weren’t necessarily going to be in danger, but, still, just the fact that he had to leave.”

Hernandez’s mother-in-law said she and her husband would text their son asking for updates on how he was doing. Sometimes they couldn’t eat well because they’d hear about their own son being hungry.

According to other soldiers, meals were kept to small portions. They would ship Javier care packages filled with necessities like Q-tips and wet wipes, things that were hard to come by in Grafenwoehr.

This deployment was a first for them, Hernandez said. It was the longest she and her husband had been separated.

As soon as the soldiers were dismissed from their line-up, family members trickled off the bleachers in search of their loved ones. Javier, spotting his family, scooped up his daughter and then swept his wife into a long embrace.

“I’m so happy because he’s back home safe,” said Hernandez.

Many 'sleepless nights and drowsy mornings'

Specialist David King came home to his wife and a two-year-old daughter. King, who had been in the Army for five years now, wasn’t new to being called overseas. He had been part of a group of the 3rd ID who had rolled out to South Korea in the fall of 2020 for about eight months.

Yet, this mission to Germany felt different. King said he had about a 36-hour notice before hopping on the plane.

“It was a lot of ‘fire by the hip’,” he said.

King said he was in charge of helping some of the newer privates in Grafenwoehr. His responsibilities included doing an equipment draw, making sure they were combat-ready and then abiding by the training schedule. There were a lot of “sleepless nights and drowsy mornings.”

“In Korea, we had a lot more freedom and could go off post,” said King, “In Germany, we were more stuck to a localized area, waiting for a call in case we did need to push back.”

Meanwhile, Kyra King, his wife, was back home in Mississippi. She was “hoping for the best, but expecting the worst.” Now that her husband is back, she’s glad they can go out and do things like fishing again.

“I was a little worried that stuff was going to get crazy, but he stayed safe,” said Kyra.

As King held his daughter, he described the warmth of being back with his family.

“Coming back home and getting moments like this where the little one is completely connected to you, makes it worth it,” said King.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

