A guide to voter rights in Georgia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Additionally, in May 2021, Georgia lawmakers passed S.B. 105, which allows the sentences of those who have served felony probation for three years to be terminated early as long as they have not been arrested again, have paid all restitution and have no probation revocation in the past 24 months. If all these requirements are met, early probation termination will restore their right to vote.

Source: Georgia General Assembly/Secretary of State's Office

Does Georgia require voter ID?

Georgia law requires that a voter show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Valid forms of ID include a Georgia driver’s license — even if it is expired — a passport, military photo ID, an ID from any federal or state government body, a government employee photo ID, or tribal photo ID. Absentee voters must now include either a state ID number with their mail-in ballot or a photocopy of another form of ID, such as a passport.

Source: Georgia Secretary of State

When does early voting begin in Georgia?

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to a runoff. Early voting ends on the Friday immediately prior to election day. Georgia's 2021 voting bill also expands early voting access for most counties, adding a mandatory day of Saturday voting, as well as formally codifying Sunday voting hours as optional. It also sets a minimum for early voting hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with the maximum limit being 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Source: Georgia Code

What are the requirements for absentee voting?

Georgia voters do not need an excuse to vote with an absentee ballot. To vote by absentee ballot, voters must first submit an absentee ballot application, which can be done online, by email, by mail, by fax or in person (georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot). Absentee ballots may be requested any time between 78 and 11 calendar days prior to election day, but the earlier the ballot is requested and returned, the better. This will give the ballot enough time to travel through the mail and resolve any issues that may arise, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

For primary elections, voters must request either a Democrat, Republican, or non-partisan ballot. In a general election, this is not required, and voters can vote across their registered party line if they so choose. A 2021 law officially codified absentee ballot drop boxes. Initially, the boxes were an emergency provision during the early days of the pandemic and were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Now, the boxes must be placed inside an early voting site, and can only be used during early voting hours. All 159 Georgia counties will have at least one drop box but are limited to having one box per 100,000 registered voters, or one per early voting site within the county — whichever number is smaller.

Source: Georgia Secretary of State

Can you vote by mail in Georgia?

Georgia has no-excuse absentee mail-in voting. Absentee ballots must be requested 78 to 11 days before an election. There were 1.78 million absentee ballots requested for 2020 election. Absentee ballots are distributed by mail. Completed ballots can be mailed or returned by other means, such as drop boxes.

Source: State of Georgia

What were the results of the latest Georgia redistricting?

Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a redistricting overhaul into law in November 2021. The proposed map raised the odds of Georgia Republicans increasing their current 8-6 majority in the U.S. House, despite the Democratic flip the state saw in the 2020 presidential race.

The most impactful changes were to a pair of Atlanta-area districts, which are expected to make the 6th District lean Republican. The 6th is currently represented by Democrat Lucy McBath. The district, which currently encompasses parts of Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties, will now include conservative Forsyth, Cherokee and Dawson counties.

A federal judge ruled in March that Georgia will vote within the lines of the newly drawn redistricting maps for the 2022 elections, after civil rights groups sued unsuccessfully over the new state and congressional districts, claiming the new maps undermine Black voters.

Source: Reporter Will Peebles

What are the rules around polling places in Georgia?

No voter can occupy a booth already occupied by another person. If a voter remains in the voting booth for "an unreasonable length of time" and refuses to leave, they will be removed by poll officers. With some exceptions, anyone not voting must remain outside the voting area. Recording is prohibited in polling places but poll managers may allow the use of cameras provided no photos are taken of a ballot or the face of a voting machine while a voter is filling it out. It is illegal to carry firearms within 150 feet of a polling place. Georgia’s 2021 voting bill also criminalized passing out water within 150 feet of a polling place, inside the polling place, or within 25 feet of any voter standing in line.

Voters cannot wear clothing, including facemasks, promoting political candidates or slogans.

Source: Georgia code/Staff reports

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: A guide to voter rights in Georgia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot