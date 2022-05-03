A father, daughter bond drives the introspective art of 'Childish Things' at RO3 Gallery

The Art Scene: Is Savannah where artists work or an arts destination? Here are 3 ways to build a case

Toys are at the forefront of the beautiful and haunting show, objects that the artist connects to moments in his youth.

About half of the works are colorful, often jam-packed compositions like “My First Toy Was A Silver Mountain Train” and “I Wish They Would Sit With Me,” literally focusing in on a single toy amongst many, many toys. On the surface they’re so vibrant and joyful that I’d have no qualms about hanging them in my toddler’s bedroom.

The other half of the exhibition, however, gives clues to the fact that the shiny coats of paint and many hued plastics utilized in the aforementioned pieces are but cover for trauma and uncertainty. Taken together, they paint a complex portrait of a man coming to terms with a difficult and challenging upbringing.

On one wall, for example, there is a series of a dozen portraits of worn, somewhat deflated basketballs. Beneath the photographs is a rusty 55-gallon drum, within which are more old basketballs, and an additional lone ball sitting on the floor in front of the barrel.

As a foster child, the elder Forbes was tasked to go around the island where he the other kids lived collecting garbage for their foster mother that she would then mulch for her garden. During one such outing, he and the other kids discovered a usable basketball and, once combined with a drum similar to the one in the show and a shed’s exterior wall, they had their own basketball court.

“You know, kids are naïve about a lot of things,” the artist noted. “Looking back at it there was sadness, but at the time we were just excited to have a toy we could play with. And if you think about it, the fact that we had a 55-gallon drum and an old shed for a backboard was unique. No one else had that. We had that because of the circumstances, but we didn’t know that.”

Moreover, Rob discovered that the process of working with the basketballs was cathartic, a way for him to contend with his past.

“Photographing the basketballs was just fascinating to me because the shape, the texture, the way the light hit it, all those things; it took it from being a dark, sad story to being something visually so interesting to me,” he went on to say. “It really turned out to be one of the coolest parts of the development of the show.

“It’s been very therapeutic,” he continued. “It’s been very uplifting to me.”

The younger Forbes had long been an admirer of her father’s art, and can recall pushing him to show as long as fifteen years ago. But it wasn’t until she made the dream of Rule of 3 Gallery a reality that she felt like she had the right space to properly highlight his work.

And the fact that it was a father/daughter collaboration made for an interesting dynamic.

“That’s something I thought a lot about lately, my ability to disconnect in that way that’s respectful of my position and [Rob’s] in this exhibition,” Stephanie went on to detail. “But I think that was ingrained in me…Because there was never like a, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so good, it’s perfect’ if I did a painting or any art. It was always what I could do better.

“So he always treated me, when it came to art, in a manner of teacher/student, like it wasn’t father/daughter. So for me I felt like I became teacher/student as curator.”

“She didn’t have any trouble telling me what wasn’t going on the wall,” Rob laughed. “And the bottom line was she was right.”

The result is the kind of collaboration between artist and gallerist that any art viewer can appreciate, where the pieces enhance each other by their proximity, and nothing feels either incomplete or overdone.

“For me personally it’s actually a really big deal because I’m in my fifties, and I’ve never really done anything like this,” the artist said. “I’ve had a lot of these concepts in my head for a very, very long time, but I’ve just always been very reserved about putting myself out there, especially when it comes to conceptual art that’s based in trauma.

“Although these [images], in my opinion, have a very bright ray of ‘sunshine’ in them, there is trauma and some dark stories behind them.”

"Childish Things – Explorations of the Inner Child" at Rule of 3 Gallery at 915 B Montgomery Street will be on view through the first week of June. Find the gallery at ro3gallery.com and @ro3_gallery in Instagram. Rob is on Instagram @rforbes_art.

