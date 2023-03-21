'911, what's your emergency?' EMS dispatch process in Savannah plagued by antiquated system

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Chatham 911 operators answer all calls to the emergency helpline. When someone calls for medical rescue, 911 takes the information and relays those details to Chatham Emergency Services' dispatch center. According to Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operating Officer Phil Koster, this "inefficient" process adds at least one minute and as much as three minutes to Chatham Emergency Services' response time.

Action is being taken to shorten the lag between 911 answering an emergency call and ambulance deployment. Chatham Emergency Services is implementing new and improved training for its dispatchers, and Chatham County 911 is updating its software to match the system used by the EMS provider.

Plans also call for the 911 operators and ambulance dispatchers to be co-located in a public safety building scheduled to open in 2025. At that point, 911 calls for ambulance service will be routed directly to Chatham Emergency Services' dispatchers.

However, the two response units - Chatham 911 and Chatham Emergency Services dispatch - will remain separate, even as Chatham 911 has assumed dispatch duties for Chatham Emergency Services' fire division, which services much of the county's unincorporated areas. According to Chatham Emergency Services' Kearns, allowing Chatham 911 to dispatch ambulances would open up his organization, a private nonprofit, to legal liability.

For now, Kearns says the 911 dispatch process is complicated and antiquated.

Chatham County has operated the 911 center since the 2018 demerger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. As outdated as the ambulance dispatch system is today, Kearns said the process was even more faulty when the merged police department was answering the calls.

Kearns compared it to going "back to the Flintstones."

Another issue adding to dispatch time is the lack of training for 911 operators. Currently, Kearns said, Chatham County doesn’t give call takers “a whole lot of sophisticated training in caller interrogation.”

The coming software changes will put operators on a "best in the world" system that will help them ask more "pertinent questions" via scripts tailored to specific responses.

“Our people are already in the training now,” said Kearns. “So, when this stuff comes over to us, our dispatchers will know better how to triage the call.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: '911, what's your emergency?' EMS dispatch process in Savannah plagued by antiquated system