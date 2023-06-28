4th of July events from Richmond Hill to Savannah to Tybee Island

Want to celebrate Independence Day with a family-friendly celebration? Get your feet wet? Swing dance to some patriotic tunes?

From Savannah to Tybee Island to Richmond Hill, you have plenty of events to choose from to celebrate the Red, White and Blue. Take your pick ― or in the true spirit of Independence, take in more than one over three days worth of festivities.

BRYAN COUNTY

City of Richmond Hill Independence Day Celebration

J.F. Gregory Park521 Cedar St., Richmond Hill

Family-friendly fun including crafts, classic cars and food trucks. The Boondockers take the stage at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Swingin' Medallions at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at sundown.

4 p.m., July 1

Free

For more information: richmondhill-ga.gov

Independence Day Celebration

Fort McAllister State Park3894 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill

Party like it's 1864 with living history demonstrations, musket firings and the awe-inspiring spectacles of artillery display as well as old-timey games and fresh watermelon.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 1 and July 4

$9 per person

For more information: exploregastateparks.org

CHATHAM COUNTY

Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District400 W. River St., Savannah

Three days of Independence Day celebration begins with Friday afternoon with free live music, kids activities and all-ages food and beverage options along Savannah's historic waterfront.

At 1 p.m., July 1, the Parris Island Marine Band will perform at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Plant Riverside.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 2, the 116th U.S. Army Band, a unit of the Georgia National Guard, will perform at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Savannah singer Stephanie Cherry will lead off the evening with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The free fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m., July 4. For $20, patrons can access a viewing party at Electric Moon, where DJ Lil' G will perform.

For more information: savannahswaterfront.com

Tybee Island Bike Parade

Memorial Park, Behind City HallBetween Butler and Jones avenues, Tybee Island

Decorate those pedal-pushers and line up by 10 a.m. at Memorial Park for this annual Tybee Island tradition. This year’s bike parade grand marshal is Tybee’s Police Chief Tiffany Hayes.

10 a.m., July 4

For more information: Facebook.com/TybeeBikeParade

Patriotic Big Band Salute at Eastern Wharf

The Park at Eastern Wharf101 E. Port St., Savannah

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra (see story in DO Savannah) will play the soulful, swingin' sounds of Savannah for free at this family-friendly event. Bring a blanket, chairs and a cooler, or partake of the food trucks from BowTie BBQ, Naked Dog, Chazitos and Mahalo Shave Ice. Food will also be available at Bar by Fleeting and Bar Julian in the Thompson Savannah. Adult beverages will also be available from the Thompson's indoor and outdoor bags.

The July 4th celebration will serve as the official launch of the hotel’s new custom beer, East River Lager, a proprietary collaboration with Service Brewing. A portion of bar proceeds will benefit the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

7 - 10 p.m., July 4

Free

For more information: savannahswaterfront.com

Fireworks Cruise

Savannah Riverboat Cruises9 E. River St., Savannah

Take in the waterfront fireworks show from the open-air deck of a riverboat with music and dancing as well as drink specials. The climate-controlled lower decks can help keep you cool.

Boarding at 8 p.m.; Cruising from 9pm – 10:30 p.m., July 4

Adults: $69.95

Children (5-12): $49.95 Children 4 & under: FREE

For more information: savannahriverboat.com

Tybee Island July 4th Fireworks

Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion, 1 Tybrisa StreetTybee Island

After sinking your toes in the sand, settle in for an oceanside fireworks display, viewable from any of Tybee's eastern beaches. The free fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

For more information: tybeeisland.com

