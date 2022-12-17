2023's hottest new begonia is a 'Surefire' winner for your garden

It's holiday timeGet crazy and think past Christmas to Valentine’s for the hibiscus of your dreams

The Surefire series of begonias will now offer four colors with the addition of Cherry Cordial and White. In the south they are going to reach two feet tall and wide. In the north probably slightly smaller. Whether you have sun, shade or filtered light this is the begonia for you, boasting self-cleaning flowers and zero maintenance. The most enjoyable aspect will be thinking of all the plant combinations you can do. Ill admit I have paled in comparison to the son.

My favorite combination planting ever was his partnership of Surefire Red which has green leaves with Heart to Heart, Bottle Rocket and Snowdrift caladiums, Diamond Snow euphorbia, Color Guard Yucca and Unplugged So Blue salvia. It was like a Holy Wow feast for the eyes. There really is a magical affinity for Heart to Hear caladiums and Surefire Begonias.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

In Proven Winners online promotional information, they demonstrate the Surefire Cherry Cordial in a mixed container with the new Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame caladium also making its debut in 2023. Though simple in design it will take your breath away. Son James, used his opportunity with Surefire Cherry Cordial begonia in a mixed container as the thriller with Superbells Grape Punch calibrachoas and Supertunia Mini Vista White petunias.

The one common thread in all of our plantings is that they were all planted in soil that drains really well. Some beds have had more organic matter than others but the performance has been steady with all of them. The drainage has definitely been a factor in those that we let return after winter.

You will want to space your Surefire begonias 12 to 18-inches apart. To reach their true potential, maintain consistent moisture and feeding throughout the long summer. Not too many plants bloom non-stop for over 200 days which is a Surefire reason you need to incorporate them into your landscape planting in 2023.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2023's hottest new begonia is a 'Surefire' winner for your garden