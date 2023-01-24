2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival returns to Savannah’s Jepson Center

Credit: Courtesy of the artists Credit: Courtesy of the artists

“We are first, nature enthusiasts,” said net den Ancxt. “Gregory and I have similar approaches to understanding nature and our relationship to the world. Interactivity is foundational to our work, and we like to explore the ways physical touch can change or influence the environment or nature around us.”

The ethos of this approach is especially apparent in the team’s installation “Phonofolium,” featured at PULSE. They designed an electronic device to measure the electrostatic response of a ficus tree when touched by or in the presence of a human. Through their software, the electrostatic changes are translated as light and sound, then amplified and transmitted within the room.

“Every living thing emits an electrostatic field,” emphasized net den Ancxt. “And it’s fun and interesting to explore different exchanges between plant and person. For example, occasionally some people don’t have to touch the plant for the electrostatic response to register and trigger light and sound. And depending on time of day or night, the response triggers are different. In this way you can observe the invisible technology always at play between living organisms.”

The exhibit also includes “Metamorphy,” an interactive meditation on human skin, what’s beneath it and how it brings us closer yet separate from the world around us.

Scenocosme’s work debuts this weekend and is on display through Aug. 6, though “Phonofolium” is likely viewable only thru the end of February.

On Friday, industrial engineer, Ambria Berksteiner, speaks about STEAM career opportunities with local students grades four and up. Berksteiner, a Spellman College graduate and 2016 Miss Savannah winner, considers it her professional mission, in part, to ensure that young students of color see someone who looks like them succeeding in science and technology. She founded “Operation: One STEM at a Time” as platform to motivate young people in pursuing math, science and technology careers.

Credit: Courtesy of Ambria Berksteiner Credit: Courtesy of Ambria Berksteiner

“Exposure leads to expansion,” emphasized Berksteiner. “Children of color are often counted out before given the tools, ideas and opportunities to be on a path of success. I want children to know they are capable, and they have the audacity to change the world with their career decisions. That they are a product of their decisions, not a product of circumstances.”

Berksteiner collaborates regularly with Georgia Institute of Technology, City of Savannah and Live Oak Public Libraries sharing her message with students in Chatham County and beyond. She speaks upwards of 50 times per year across Georgia.

Professional dancers, Britt Bacon and Kate Petit, hit it off during the early days of the pandemic. While their children surfed on Tybee Island, the pair connected instantly when they learned they’d each trained and danced for years. But as mothers family commitments had taken priority. With renewed zeal for dance and movement, the team launched Tybee Ballet Theatre in 2020. On Friday, the company’s adult dance ensemble brings their tech-savvy performance to PULSE.

More than dance routine, their show integrates a special resonant plate, special software, and original audio and visuals.

Credit: Courtesy of Telfair Museums Credit: Courtesy of Telfair Museums

“We built our own Chladni plate,” explained Petit. “And that flat plate resonates when sound is applied to it and generates patterns at certain frequencies. We take those patterns, translate them as visuals and project them onto the dancers. The dancers will be moving in reaction to the sounds and projections generated during the performance.”

Jacilyn Ledford begins the evening with organic tones created with her sacred singing bowls. These sounds are directed into the vibrating plate to yield corresponding visuals. Later in the performance, Allen DeMoura works with specific frequencies to generate patterns different from the organic tones produced.

“Because this is a tech-focused show, some people might think they can view it online and that’s it,” considered Delorme. “But this year the kind of art we’re presenting at PULSE, its interactivity and all it offers the senses, you really must be

here in person to see and understand. Some of these exhibits have the power to be deeply transformative, and to understand that, you simply must be present.”

IF YOU GO

What: PULSE Art + Technology Festival 2023

Where: Jepson Center for the Arts, 207 W. York Street, Savannah

When: Thursday through Saturday

Saturday is Family Free Day, open at no cost to all local residents.

For more information, visit Telfair Museum’s website: https://www.telfair.org/event/pulse-2023/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival is challenging your perception at the Jepson Center

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.