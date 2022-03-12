Lowest Gas Prices in Savannah

As gas prices rise, here is what people can expect as they leave these Southeastern cities to come to Savannah St. Patrick's Day:

All calculations run through GasBuddy are for an average vehicle MPG for a one-way trip.

Atlanta, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $40.60

Distance: 248 miles

Fuel used: 9.95 gallons

Augusta, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $19.93

Distance: 122 miles

Fuel used: 4.86 gallons

Athens, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $36.40

Distance: 223 miles

Fuel used: 8.92 gallons

Lowest Gas Prices in Georgia

Charleston, South Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $17.41

Distance: 108 miles

Fuel used: 4.31 gallons

Columbia, South Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $25.70

Distance: 160 miles

Fuel used: 6.39 gallons

Jacksonville, Florida

Total trip cost (one-way): $22.81

Distance: 139 miles

Fuel used: 5.56 gallons

Orlando, Florida

Total trip cost (one-way): $45.96

Distance: 280 miles

Fuel used: 11.22 gallons

Charlotte, North Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $40.54

Distance: 253 miles

Fuel used: 10.11 gallons

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: How much will it cost to drive to Savannah with Russia oil ban?