2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: How much will it cost to drive to Savannah with Russia oil ban?

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
39 minutes ago

With the recent ban on Russian oil imports by President Joe Biden, people across the country have seen the price at the pump rising daily with record high national totals on Tuesday.

In Savannah, the biggest tourist draw of the year is happening with the upcoming Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday morning. Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets to catch a glimpse of floats and fun with a large portion of those paradegoers coming from out of town.

Lowest Gas Prices in Savannah

As gas prices rise, here is what people can expect as they leave these Southeastern cities to come to Savannah St. Patrick's Day:

All calculations run through GasBuddy are for an average vehicle MPG for a one-way trip.

Atlanta, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $40.60

Distance: 248 miles

Fuel used: 9.95 gallons

Augusta, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $19.93

Distance: 122 miles

Fuel used: 4.86 gallons

Athens, Georgia

Total trip cost (one-way): $36.40

Distance: 223 miles

Fuel used: 8.92 gallons

Lowest Gas Prices in Georgia

Charleston, South Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $17.41

Distance: 108 miles

Fuel used: 4.31 gallons

Columbia, South Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $25.70

Distance: 160 miles

Fuel used: 6.39 gallons

Jacksonville, Florida

Total trip cost (one-way): $22.81

Distance: 139 miles

Fuel used: 5.56 gallons

Orlando, Florida

Total trip cost (one-way): $45.96

Distance: 280 miles

Fuel used: 11.22 gallons

Charlotte, North Carolina

Total trip cost (one-way): $40.54

Distance: 253 miles

Fuel used: 10.11 gallons

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: How much will it cost to drive to Savannah with Russia oil ban?

Featured
