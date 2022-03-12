With the recent ban on Russian oil imports by President Joe Biden, people across the country have seen the price at the pump rising daily with record high national totals on Tuesday.
In Savannah, the biggest tourist draw of the year is happening with the upcoming Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday morning. Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets to catch a glimpse of floats and fun with a large portion of those paradegoers coming from out of town.
As gas prices rise, here is what people can expect as they leave these Southeastern cities to come to Savannah St. Patrick's Day:
All calculations run through GasBuddy are for an average vehicle MPG for a one-way trip.
Atlanta, Georgia
Total trip cost (one-way): $40.60
Distance: 248 miles
Fuel used: 9.95 gallons
Augusta, Georgia
Total trip cost (one-way): $19.93
Distance: 122 miles
Fuel used: 4.86 gallons
Athens, Georgia
Total trip cost (one-way): $36.40
Distance: 223 miles
Fuel used: 8.92 gallons
Charleston, South Carolina
Total trip cost (one-way): $17.41
Distance: 108 miles
Fuel used: 4.31 gallons
Columbia, South Carolina
Total trip cost (one-way): $25.70
Distance: 160 miles
Fuel used: 6.39 gallons
Jacksonville, Florida
Total trip cost (one-way): $22.81
Distance: 139 miles
Fuel used: 5.56 gallons
Orlando, Florida
Total trip cost (one-way): $45.96
Distance: 280 miles
Fuel used: 11.22 gallons
Charlotte, North Carolina
Total trip cost (one-way): $40.54
Distance: 253 miles
Fuel used: 10.11 gallons
Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day: How much will it cost to drive to Savannah with Russia oil ban?