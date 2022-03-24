2022 Savannah Music Festival: Allison Russell coming with 'grace and courage' from 'whirlwind' 2021

“Outside Child” debuted in May of 2021 and has catapulted Russell into the spotlight ever since. The singer/songwriter said she’s been fortunate to earn the opportunity to tour with many amazing musicians and really engage with audiences since the album’s release, which was something she was deeply missing during the pandemic.

“The songs have really been growing on tour, and it's been so restorative and regenerative to get to play music for real people, again, in real life, and not over Zoom,” she said.

“Whatever that is, to be in joyful assembly again, is not something I'm ever going to take for granted… I think that sense of kind of communion and creative communion, and exchange with the songs are growing in this new way.”

The album deals heavily with trauma from Russell’s own past and the artist said the collective grief and trauma imposed on people throughout the COVID pandemic has generated a response to the work that she didn’t expect. “We're collectively learning how to deal with our trauma and keep going as a species right now, and I do think that that our birthright as humans is this resilience and hope, and strength and ability to navigate through these kinds of trauma because of our creative spirits. Because we have the ability to creatively problem solve together, when we choose to do it.

“We need to choose to do it more and more often, or we're not going to come out of our tailspin. I do have faith that we are be able to do it, and I do think that’s arts’ role is to help us build those bridges across false divides.”

Russell has spoken extensively in previous interviews about her love of collaboration, and that is apparent from her previous work with Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago. So that makes it even more fitting that she’ll be joined on stage at the Savannah Music Festival with a fellow Nashville transplant, Katie Pruitt.

“I have been an admirer of Katie's music for some time now. I think she's fantastic,” she said.

“We are neighbors in Nashville. We are both live around East Nashville. So we see each other all the time and Katie's beautiful girlfriend Dana works at our favorite restaurant, and our daughter's favorite restaurant, Margot Cafe & Bar, so we see them all the time.”

Russell said Pruitt’s work is very complimentary to her own and that fusion will make for a powerful show on the Lucas Theatre stage at SMF. “I think we're both dealing with subjects that would naturally just push back against these sort of entrenched, biased, bigoted ideas that cause people to think that they are not good enough as who they are,” she said.

“I think that it's really healing to celebrate who we are, just as we are. And I think it's really healing to talk about just our connections as people and that these differences, whether it's on the spectrum of sexuality or gender identity, or religion, or whatever it is, that those differences don't mean that we're that we can't be loving and accepting of each other.”

Russell added that she’s especially excited to get to Savannah to play in a city that she’s grown fond of from afar. “I'm so much looking forward to (SMF) and just walking around that beautiful town. I was so struck by the beauty of the town and the architecture, and the coastal line and the flora and fauna and this energy loss.

"It’s also romantic to be able to take it in.”

