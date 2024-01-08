$1M grant to address Savannah’s ‘tree inequity,’ offer non-traditional job path

The grant was awarded by the Georgia Forestry Commission as part of its Trees Across Georgia program, an outgrowth of funding from the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

STF anticipates planting more than 1,600 trees in underserved areas of Chatham County over the course of the four-year effort.

The program “targets areas that are lacking tree coverage with strategically planted trees to help provide the benefits of shade, cooler and cleaner air, and storm-water mitigation,” Rinker explained. “It (also) recruits people who may not usually be exposed to the arboriculture industry to give them a set of employable skills in a growing industry, and it engages community members with our urban forest, highlighting the benefits of trees.”

At the end of the apprenticeships, participants will have completed one of the three years of experience required to take the arborist certification exam, and will be prepared to move into a role with a tree-care or landscaping company, or with a municipal tree care team.

Starting salaries for certified municipal arborists would likely be in the $50,000-$60,000 range, while non-certified crew members would begin at about $15 per hour, Rinker said.

“We are working with several local partners to host ‘demo days’ at their companies and to expose the apprentices to different job opportunities in the urban forestry field,” she added. “We hope to work with these same partners to place the apprentices after the program.”

The first three participants will begin in June.

While Savannah is renowned for its moss-draped canopy, largely urban areas devoid of trees ― often in low-income areas ― pose health threats to already-vulnerable populations, especially as warming caused by heat-trapping pollution persists.

Trees provide shade and cool surroundings by releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves. But in Savannah’s exposed “heat islands,” temperatures can be 6 degrees warmer than in other parts of the city, a 2021 report from the non-profit research organization Climate Central found.

In the summer, when the normal high temperature is in the 90s, just a few degrees can make conditions dangerous.

For its part, the STF has planted more than 5,300 trees in its four decades of existence.

STF is the oldest urban and community forestry organization in Georgia.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in coastal Georgia. Contact him at jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: $1M grant to address Savannah's 'tree inequity,' offer non-traditional job path

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.