Savannah Morning News Executive Editor Rana Cash hired to lead Charlotte Observer

Since joining the Morning News, Cash has led initiatives focusing on covering communities of color, emphasized digital approaches and developed livestreamed events that provided information to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rana has been a remarkable leader for the Savannah newsroom and our other Gannett newspapers in Georgia," said Pam Sander, Southeast director for the USA Today Network.

"She has led our efforts to greatly improve how we cover our communities. Though she will be with us until mid-September, we will name an interim editor before then to ensure a smooth transition."

Cash's last day at the Morning News will be Sept. 17.

