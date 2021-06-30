Savannah City Council to consider removing Confederate busts in next steps for Civil War Memorial

Doing so would end a four-year effort to change the monument. The task force first recommended action in a 2017 report, one approved by council in 2018. The process stalled due to legal challenges when the state tightened restrictions on war memorial relocations in 2019.

Previous reporting: Civil War Memorial task force makes new recommendations on Forsyth Confederate monuments

Updated guidance by the task force suggests the busts be placed in storage until another location can be found. The previous recommendation called for moving the busts to Laurel Grove Cemetery. However, the 2019 Georgia General Assembly ruling prohibits relocation to a cemetery, mausoleum or museum.

Savannah City Council will ultimately decide on whether to adopt Brown's and the task force's recommendations. The item has not yet been scheduled for council review or discussion, according to a representative of the City of Savannah's communications office.

05242021 Civil War Memorial Recommended Next Steps Memo by savannahnow.com on Scribd

The updated list of recommendations sent to the mayor and council follows the input of both the Civil War Memorial Task Force and the Historic Sites and Monuments Commission.

Brown's memo outlines four key recommendations. The first suggests that city staff and leadership refer to the memorial as "Civil War Memorial" in all communications as opposed to the Confederate Monument.

Brown also suggests council adopt a resolution officially calling on the Georgia General Assembly to amend state laws that prevent local governments from altering and/or removing monuments and memorials that no longer serve the needs of constituents.

Third, the memo calls for the installation of a panel outside of the memorial fence line that incorporates a pictorial timeline of the memorial and accompanying text.

The final recommendation states that, as soon as the city attorney advises staff can legally move forward with the relocation, the busts pf Confederate officers Francis Stebbins Bartow and LaFayette McLaws be placed in storage until a proper location is identified.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah City Council to consider removing Confederate busts in next steps for Civil War Memorial