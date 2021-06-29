Savannah artist, philanthropist, activist Gwen Frazier-Smith does more than paint

Like Rosati, Frazier-Smith’s MO is spreading kindness. Shortly after his passing, she made the painting and drove with two friends to “his Krispy Kreme” in Durham. For an afternoon they paid for the orders of every drive-thru and walk-in customer. “It set off a little wave, and many of the drive-thru customers then paid for the customers behind them. And we really felt embraced by all the staff.”

Afterward they went by Rosati’s house and gave the painting to his wife’s mother who was moved to tears. “Later his wife Anna called and told us how much it meant to them that we were so inspired by him,” she said.

The Urbeau Gallery is full of Frazier-Smith’s bright and positive art. She has painted since kindergarten when she won her first contest — for a finger painting. She was always called on to do blackboard history illustrations in high school. She attended summer programs at the Art Institute of Chicago as a teenager on scholarship. Later she attended Xavier University in New Orleans on scholarship.

To me her art is not introspective but is a light to the world. She said, “I like to think of myself as an APA — an artist, a philanthropist, an activist. I want to give through art, to bring awareness to charities that I support.”

She has donated her paintings and jewelry work to fundraisers for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, SAFE Shelter, the Center for Blind and Low Vision, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and others.

Her work looks spontaneous, like she responds to the everyday people and scenes around her. “I used to ride around town on my scooter and take photos. Like the three ladies on the bench in Forsyth Park, just relaxing with one another and enjoying the green space. They were very happy that I wanted to paint them.”

The walls are full of kids and families on Savannah stoops and sidewalks, the beach, music classes and playgrounds. I loved the energy in the poster that she created for the 2018 Savannah Jazz Festival. And how can you not crack up at her Tyler Perry as the Mona Lisa? Or enjoy the whimsy of her painting of Pablo Picasso painting her in color while she paints him in black and white?

I loved her touching painting of local TV reporter Holly Bounds Jackson’s newborn on her grandfather’s lap. And the layers of dignity in her painting of Amy Sherald, Michelle Obama, and a little girl at the National Portrait gallery.

Oh, the cardboard cutout? That is “Flat Duck,” the foldup prop who she has posed around the world, most recently at Frida Kahlo’s home in Mexico. “He’s like my travelling gnome. My feathered Krispy Kreme.”

“After he passed, Chris Rosati’s young daughter Logan said, ‘He tried to make friends with the world.’ That’s what Flat Duck and I want to do.”

Ben Goggins, a retired marine biologist, lives on Tybee Island. He can be reached at 912-547-3074 or bengoggins9@gmail.com. See more columns by Ben Goggins at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

If you go

What: Urbeau Art Gallery

Where: 2016 Delesseps Ave.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah artist, philanthropist, activist Gwen Frazier-Smith does more than paint