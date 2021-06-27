ajc logo
Savannah Archives: City Hall 3rd floor restoration by Landmark Preservation

Savannah Morning News
By City of Savannah Municipal Archives staff
59 minutes ago
While you were teleworking during the pandemic, workers were busy on City Hall's third floor helping to restore a large portion of this historic landmark building. Join the Municipal Archives on a special "Hungry for History" tour with the team from Landmark Preservation to discuss challenges encountered, creative problem solving, as well as before and after views of the City Hall's third floor. You don't want to miss this special behind-the-scenes opportunity to see our historic 1906 City Hall building being brought back to its original glory! Available online now at: https://youtu.be/6YlUEt8e0pI.

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Archives: City Hall 3rd floor restoration by Landmark Preservation

