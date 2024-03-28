Rome nonprofit starts groundwork for local children’s museum

“So, we were in our Rome business group meeting, and Daniel kind of waves his hand and says, ‘Hey, my wife and I would like to start this museum, but we need some board members. Is anyone interested?’ And as soon as I heard the idea, I was like, ‘Yes,’” Suroviec recalled to the Rome News-Tribune.

By June, the project was an incorporated nonprofit, and by September, there was a full board of directors in place — including Suroviec as vice president, Jenna Bosarge as president and Daniel Bosarge as treasurer — for a total of a dozen community members from various nonprofits and industries. And Suroviec said they’re open to expanding the board further to “passionate people.”

What’s in a museum?

The museum will incorporate local elements into a mix of about 20 permanent, temporary and rotating exhibits geared toward children ages 2 to 12.

“We would love to see exhibits that really tell the story of Rome,” Jenna said. “Like, what makes Rome so great? We want kids to be able to visit a little mini replica of the clock tower and play with water tables that are shaped like the three rivers and just really get to experience what makes Rome, Rome.”

Construction plans include a 15,000-square-foot facility, and organizers are scouting sites now. Forward momentum, Jenna said, depends on fundraising and the setting of an actual budget — things which will occur simultaneously as the project develops. Groundbreaking, Jenna said, could happen sometime between 2025 and 2026.

Board members realize it’s a bold timeline.

“Obviously, a big part of that is dependent on the pace at which we get corporate sponsorships and donations,” Suroviec said. “We have a very ambitious internal goal.”

STEAM-based learning pop-ups

But Romans won’t have to wait for some museum-inspired interactive activities.

“One of the things we talked about from the very beginning is we don’t want to wait until the museum is built and open before we start serving the kids and families of Rome,” Suroviec said.

To that end, the organization has begun scheduling pop-up appearances at area functions to give the community a preview of exhibits that might factor in to the museum one day. A Crafty Christmas event allowed local kids to make holiday crafts, have breakfast and get a photo with Santa. Another pop-up at the Rome-Floyd County YMCA BooFest in October offered an interactive obstacle course and a Plinko board that factored into kids’ Halloween candy selection process.

“We are focused on incorporating steam-based learning, which is the science, technology, engineering arts and math, into all of our projects and exhibits. And so, we really try to focus on bringing that aspect to our events,” Jenna said.

Community involvement opportunities

For Suroviec, owner of WorkPlay Solutions, a local professional development firm, the museum is an opportunity to blend years of experiential learning, working with children and “all the business things that I’ve learned in the last 10 years.”

“I’m a big fan of play, big fan of education,” he said. “When we think about the why — why does Rome need a children’s museum — we want to tell folks that our kids need a safe place to learn, play and explore our community. And that’s kind of the statement that we’re working off of.”

Right now, fundraising is the focus, along with groundwork for a capital campaign and determination of sponsorship levels. Financial donations are welcome, Suroviec said, but the organization is also working on building its volunteer base.

“As folks want to volunteer for these smaller events on the way, we’re open to that,” he said, adding that would-be volunteers will be background checked.

The Rome Children’s Museum currently has a social media presence and a mailing list — it’s all a part of drawing the community into the process, Suroviec said.

“One of our core values is community partnerships,” he said. “We can’t do this on our own … we want to build this together with Rome.”

