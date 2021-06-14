Roger Moss reaches for excellence in Savannah education

No matter. He knew the value of education. He saw first-hand what it could do. While his mother had gone to college, his father, who never went beyond eighth grade, stepped up, too. When he had a chance to go beyond laborer status at Dixie Portland Flour Mills in Chattanooga, he studied, passed the test and went on to head the company’s division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

That was memorable, said Moss, 64, and why he is so obsessed with education, with excellence, but other things had to happen first.

No slouch in the entertainment world, he started performing in Chicago, where he was working for the state medical society (“and where I learned I wasn’t going to be one of those people who died at my desk”). In the musical parody, “Bryne Baby Bryne,” that roasted then-Chicago Mayor Jane Bryne, Moss played Jessie Jackson. Even though he’d been singing since he was 5, he never realized he had comedic timing, as well.

Moss ended up in Savannah 20 years ago as a sales rep for Cumulus, a radio broadcasting station. It wasn’t long before he met up with the late Ben Tucker, also a radio guy but better known as a bass player and a quintessential entertainer. The two performed together.

“I was numb the day he died, devastated,” Moss said. “He was so funny. I’d ask how do you want me to sing the song. He’d say, ‘Pardner, just sing the damn song.’ But the thing about Ben was he had a standard. He was about excellence. He believed people were capable of that.”

It was that standard for excellence Moss brought to the Savannah Children’s Choir.

“One thing I noticed about Savannah when I got here and when I started the choir was how people settled for what I call ‘Savannah good.’ We wanted more than that. We wanted to stand out anywhere in the world.”

The choir did just that. In 2012, Moss and his group won the gold medal at the International Choral Competition in Verona, Italy.

It’s that same standard Moss, who spent 13 years at the choir, brought to the Savannah Classical Academy, a school that opened in 2013.

“I went to the academy’s graduation a few weeks ago,” he said. “The valedictorian graduated with 59 college credits. People need to know the desire for quality education does not know a zip code or a household income. Everything works better when you have kids from all levels.”

Moss has high hopes for the Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy. The school will be built on Mohawk Avenue behind the AMC movie theater on Shawnee Street. He and his board had hoped it would open in 2021, but when they didn’t get the funding they wanted they delayed opening day until 2022.

“We’ve had a great reception,” Moss said, “but there’s something so temporary about modular units. I think in retrospect it’s best we wait.”

Moss is an idea guy, an idealist. He’s also the consummate collaborator. And he’s learned, he said, “how to keep my mouth shut.”

I never did get him to sing anything that hot June day in Savannah. But when someone walked by with “Maybellene” bleeding from her headphones, he sang a few bars. “Love that song,” he said. “But that’s all you’re getting from me today.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Roger Moss reaches for excellence in Savannah education