Rock the Riverfront returns to Chattanooga with a new installation, focus on Latino culture

“We’re taking the opportunity to really highlight our growing Latino community here and all their amazing cultural experiences that they’re able to provide at the event,” Hjelseth says. “There’s going to be educational moments about different Latino cultures that can be found in Chattanooga.”

Last year’s festival saw more than 33,000 visitors, surpassing organizers’ goal of 20,000. The Chattanooga Tourism Company estimates Rock the Riverfront brought $1.5 million in revenue to businesses nearby as well as $100,000 to festival vendors.

This year’s goal is to attract even more visitors and increase the economic impact on local businesses to $2 million.

“The response was just overwhelming,” Hjelseth says. “Our residents and visitors raved about it. It felt truly authentic to Chattanooga.”

Other festivals hosted at the downtown riverfront -- Ironman or Riverbend, for example -- are “pay to play” events. But Chattanoogans, says Hjelseth, “wanted something that was free, and they wanted something that all ages can enjoy and participate in -- so grandma, grandpa, grandchildren can go and play together.”

