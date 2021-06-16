Richmond Hill's Great Oaks Bank becomes new home for local artists with new gallery space

"We wanted to make local artwork accessible for our community to enjoy," said Odom. "We're proud to collaborate with and feature the artists of Arts on the Coast."

Nearly 20 years ago, Jimmy and Barbara Estes established Arts on the Coast, promoting arts in Bryan County and surrounding coastal communities. At its creation, the non-profit’s goal was to foster art and artists in Richmond Hill.

Today, the organization has 45 active members in communities from Bluffton to Brunswick and partners with a range of venues highlighting coastal artists. The gallery at Great Oaks is dedicated to Barbara and Jimmy Estes. Jimmy Estes passed away in 2011.

SCAD grad and marketing director, Emily Doherty, also sees the gallery space as a unique way to interact with the community.

“We want to be good community partners,” said Doherty. "The display wall gives local residents and customers an opportunity to experience art in an unexpected place. With each new show, we plan to have opening events to see and celebrate art.”

Artist, and Arts on the Coast treasurer, Heather Young, considers the partnership a commerce and community win-win. Young, who also graduated from SCAD and moved to Richmond Hill four years ago, currently has her work on exhibition at the bank.

Young works in oils and line drawings to create coastal Georgia scenes, and is best known for her distinctive oil washes of Spanish moss-draped trees.

“I’m drawn to trees and this landscape, this is home, and my art is how I document and revere my home,” said Young.

“For Arts on the Coast, it made sense for us to get involved with Great Oaks. Coming out of COVID, I get a sense that people are starting to really look locally again. Going to the bank and seeing, even buying, your neighbor’s artwork on the wall is about as local as it gets.”

Great Oaks Bank was established in 1934 in Eastman, Georgia. With locations in Cochran, Rhine, Pooler, and Richmond Hill, the bank remains Georgia-local as it continues to expand throughout the state. Great Oaks focuses on local economic development among the citizens and small businesses in the communities in which the institution serves.

IF YOU GO What: Barbara and Jimmy Estes Gallery Where: Great Oaks Bank, 42 Town Centre Drive, Richmond Hill, GA, 31324 More info: artsonthecoast.org

